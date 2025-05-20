The Standard

Hungarian parliament approves leaving ICC

By AFP | May. 20, 2025
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for the European Political Community (EPC) summit, in Tirana on May 16, 2025. [AFP]

Hungary's parliament on Tuesday approved leaving the International Criminal Court, which it calls "politically motivated", becoming the third country after Burundi and the Philippines to take such a step.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced during a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month that his European Union country would leave the ICC.

Orban hosted Netanyahu despite an ICC arrest warrant.

The global tribunal accuses the Israeli leader of war crimes in Gaza -- allegations he rejects.

In Hungary's parliament, 134 lawmakers voted in favour of the proposal to leave the ICC, while 37 voted against and seven abstained.

Once the decision is promulgated, Hungary will notify the United Nations, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

He alleged the ICC had become a "politically motivated judicial body", which was "unacceptable".

"It's clear that Hungary has no place in such an organisation," he said in a statement.

Withdrawal from the ICC takes effect one year after the deposit of the withdrawal's instrument -- usually a formal letter declaring the pullout -- with the UN secretary general's office.

Last month's visit to Hungary was Netanyahu's first trip to Europe since 2023.

The ICC issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over allegations of crimes against humanity and war crimes -- including starvation as a method of warfare in Israel's war in Gaza.

They also issued an arrest warrant for Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif. The case against Deif was dropped in February after his death.

Set up in 2002, the ICC, based in The Hague, seeks to prosecute individuals responsible for the world's gravest crimes when countries are unwilling or unable to do so themselves.

A total of 125 countries have ratified the court's founding Rome Statute, meaning they recognise its jurisdiction.

The United States and Russia are not members. Nor are Israel, China and Myanmar.

So far, only Burundi and the Philippines have become members and then withdrawn from the court.

Hungary signed the Rome Statute, which established the court, in 1999 and ratified it two years later during Orban's first term in office.

Related Topics

Hungary Hungary Quits ICC Hungary ICC Withdrawal EU-ICC Woes
.

Latest Stories

Wanga denies starting early campaigns for Kasipul by-election
Wanga denies starting early campaigns for Kasipul by-election
Politics
By James Omoro
18 mins ago
Kericho County to suspend admissions as hospital undergoes asbestos roofing removal
Health & Science
By Nikko Tanui
27 mins ago
WHO adopts pandemic agreement
Health & Science
By AFP
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How this mum of six made it into the male dominated bodaboda business
By Martin Ndiema 1 hr ago
How this mum of six made it into the male dominated bodaboda business
Ruthless President: Democracy at risk as critics say State is out to suppress dissenting views
By Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
Ruthless President: Democracy at risk as critics say State is out to suppress dissenting views
Puzzle of Eldoret stadium that has gobbled Sh755 million but has no track
By Stephen Rutto 5 hrs ago
Puzzle of Eldoret stadium that has gobbled Sh755 million but has no track
Can Kenya break the cycle? The search for credible leadership ahead of 2027
By Biketi Kikechi 5 hrs ago
Can Kenya break the cycle? The search for credible leadership ahead of 2027
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved