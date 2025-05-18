The Standard

Zelensky, Vance discussed upcoming Trump-Putin call in Rome

By AFP | May. 18, 2025

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) is greeted by US Vice President JD Vance (R) and Second Lady Usha Vance prior to a Holy Mass for the Beginning of the Pontificate of Pope Leo XIV, in St Peter's square in The Vatican on May 18, 2025. [AFP]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the upcoming telephone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a brief meeting with US Vice President JD Vance in Rome on Sunday, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP.

Zelensky and Vance discussed "the situation on the front, preparations for the (Trump-Putin) conversation on Monday, the possibility of sanctions against Russia if there are no results, a ceasefire," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official added that it went "better" than the disastrous shouting match in the White House in February.

Trump on Saturday said that he would speak by phone with Putin to end the "bloodbath" in Ukraine, a day after the first direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv in more than three years did not yield a ceasefire.

"The message is the same as before: we want to end the war, and they don't," said the source, referring to what Zelensky told Vance during the encounter.

Zelensky was earlier granted an audience with Pope Leo XIV following his inauguration at the Vatican.

"We thank the Vatican for its willingness to become a platform for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia," he said after meeting the pontiff.

The Ukrainian President met Vance for the first time since a heated debate in the Oval Office three months ago, when the US VP accused him of being "disrespectful" towards Trump, who fuelled the row by telling Zelensky he should be more "thankful" and that he had no "cards" to play in negotiations with Russia

