Trump says would be 'stupid' to reject Qatari Air Force One gift

In this February 15, 2025, a Boeing 747 sits on the tarmac of Palm Beach International airport after US President Donald Trump toured the aircraft on February 15, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

US President Donald Trump on Monday angrily dismissed concerns over his plans to receive a jet from Qatar to be used as Air Force One, saying it would be "stupid" not to accept such a gift.

The offer from Qatar's royal family to donate the $400 million 747-8 to be used as the US presidential plane raised major questions about ethics and security, but Trump played them down.

"It's a great gesture," the 78-year-old billionaire told reporters at the White House when asked if the oil-rich Gulf state would expect anything in exchange.

"I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer. I mean, I could be a stupid person (and) say 'no we don't want a free, very expensive airplane.'"

Qatar's offer came after Trump repeatedly complained of delays and cost overruns in aerospace giant Boeing's contract to provide two new Air Force One jets to replace the current aging models.

Trump responded particularly angrily when asked if he would use the jet in a personal capacity after he left the presidency.

"You should be embarrassed asking that question," Trump told a reporter. "They're giving us a free jet. I could say, no, no, no, don't give us I want to pay you $1 billion or $400 million, or whatever it is. Or I could say, thank you very much."

Trump said that instead it would be donated to his future presidential library as an exhibit, in the same way that Ronald Reagan's library holds a former Air Force One jet.

'Nuclear-grade graft'

Qatar swiftly sought to downplay the uproar, saying the jet would not be a gift.

"The possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration between Qatar's Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense," said Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar's media attache to Washington.

But the plan has raised major ethical questions, as the US Constitution prohibits government officials from accepting gifts "from any King, Prince or foreign State."

It has also raised deep security concerns about using a plane donated by a foreign power for use as the ultra-sensitive Air Force One. The jet is designed to serve as a mobile command center for the president in case of an attack on America.

Democrats slammed the plan.

"Any president who accepts this kind of gift, valued at $400 million, from a foreign government creates a clear conflict of interest," said a statement by four members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The statement by Senators Cory Booker, Brian Schatz, Chris Coons and Chris Murphy said it also "raises serious national security questions, invites foreign influence, and undermines public trust in our government."

Murphy said separately that he would also block any arms sale to a "nation that is doing direct personal business with Trump," describing Qatar's proposed gift as "nuclear-grade graft."

'Utmost transparency'

Trump and the White House however claim the Qatari jet would be a gift to the US Department of Defense, which would also get around constitutional concerns.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Qatar had "graciously offered" to donate a plane to the Pentagon but that the "legal details of that are still being worked out."

"Any donation to this government is always done in full compliance with the law, and we commit ourselves to the utmost transparency, and we will continue to do that," she told Fox News.

Trump has long been unhappy with the current Air Force One jets -- two highly customized Boeing 747-200B series aircraft that entered service in 1990 under president George H.W. Bush.

Earlier this year Trump said his administration was "looking at alternatives" to Boeing following delays in the delivery of two new 747-8 aircraft.

Trump also has a model of the future Air Force One in his handpicked red, white and blue colors on the coffee table in the Oval Office, in front of where he sits with foreign leaders.