China congratulates Pope Leo on election, hopes for 'dialogue'

By AFP | May. 9, 2025
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost at the St Peter's Basilica. [AFP]

China on Friday congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election to head the Catholic Church, saying Beijing hoped to continue "constructive dialogue" with the Vatican.

"It is hoped that under the new pope's leadership, the Vatican will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with China and conduct in-depth communication on international issues of mutual concern," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

Lin expressed Beijing's hope that it and the Vatican could "jointly promote continued improvement of relations and contribute to world peace, stability and development prosperity."

Chicago-born Robert Francis Prevost was elected on Thursday by fellow cardinals to lead the world's 1.4 billion Catholics after a secret conclave in the Sistine Chapel.

Relations between officially atheist China and the Vatican have long been fraught.

In 1951, newly communist China severed ties with the Holy See, forcing Catholics to choose between membership in the state-run Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association or non-sanctioned churches loyal to the pope.

But under Leo's late predecessor Francis, Beijing and the Vatican inked a 2018 agreement allowing both Beijing and the Holy See a say in appointing bishops in an attempt to close the schism in China's 12-million-strong Catholic community.

But the Vatican expressed "regrets" in 2022 and 2023 after the unilateral appointment of two bishops by Beijing -- including one in Shanghai, the largest Catholic diocese in the country -- indirectly accusing it of having violated the 2018 agreement.

They agreed to extend the deal again in 2024.

Pope Francis had stated a desire to visit China, which he called a "great country".

