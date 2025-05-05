The Standard

The conclave's cardinals in numbers

By AFP | May. 5, 2025
Italian tailor, Raniero Mancinelli, 86, works on a cardinal's cassock in his shop in Borgo Pio, Vatican. [Tiziana Fabi, AFP]

One hundred and thirty-three cardinals, with an average age of 70, mostly chosen by the late Pope Francis, are set to vote for his successor at the conclave beginning on Wednesday.

While many of them will as usual be from Europe, and particularly Italy, they will this time be less in number.

During his pontificate, Francis made a point of appointing more cardinals from the "peripheries" of the Catholic world.

Of the 252 cardinals, who form the top echelon of the Catholic Church, only those aged under 80 vote for a new pope in the conclave. So 117 of them will not be present in the Sistine Chapel.

Two others, aged under 80, have declined for health reasons: John Njue from Kenya and Antonio Canizares Llovera from Spain.

Europe will continue to be the best-represented region with 52, or 39 percent of the cardinal electors. That is down on 2013, when Europeans formed more than half -- 52 percent, or 60 out of 115 of the cardinals at the conclave which chose Pope Francis.

Asia comes second with 23 cardinals, followed by Central and Latin  America (21), Africa (17), North America (16) and Oceania (four), according to the Holy See.

Italy will still have the most representatives at 17. However that is down on the 28 the home of the Vatican had in 2013.

Related Topics

Cardinals Pope Francis New Pope
.

Latest Stories

Ida, Orengo condemn spate of violence in Nyanza
Ida, Orengo condemn spate of violence in Nyanza
Nyanza
By Isaiah Gwengi
19 mins ago
Rights groups slam mishandling of Kisumu Police brutality case, demand justice for victims
National
By Mike Kihaki
27 mins ago
The conclave's cardinals in numbers
World
By Nancy Gitonga
41 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why firms are withholding salary increase
By Graham Kajilwa 2 hrs ago
Why firms are withholding salary increase
'Our time to eat': How Raila Odinga's kin fortunes changed after handshake with Ruto
By Harold Odhiambo and Ann Atieno 3 hrs ago
'Our time to eat': How Raila Odinga's kin fortunes changed after handshake with Ruto
The 12 minutes call that sparked a mother's hope for son's return
By Lewis Nyaundi 6 hrs ago
The 12 minutes call that sparked a mother's hope for son's return
After Raila loses, riots erupt then deal follows
By Ndung’u Gachane 6 hrs ago
After Raila loses, riots erupt then deal follows
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved