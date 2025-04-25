Pope Francis's funeral: Who's attending?

The Vatican said at least 130 foreign delegations had confirmed their attendance at Pope Francis's funeral on Saturday, including around 50 heads of state and 10 reigning monarchs.
Here is a list of VIP guests whose offices have confirmed they will be in Rome.
Americas
ARGENTINA: President Javier Milei.
BRAZIL: President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife Janja.
HONDURAS: President Xiomara Castro.
UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
UNITED STATES: President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.
Europe
AUSTRIA: Chancellor Christian Stocker.
BELGIUM: King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, with Prime Minister Bart De Wever.
BULGARIA: Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov.
CROATIA: President Zoran Milanovic, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.
CZECH REPUBLIC: Prime Minister Petr Fiala.
Stay informed. Subscribe to our newsletter
DENMARK: Queen Mary.
ESTONIA: President Alar Karis.
EUROPEAN UNION: EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.
FINLAND: President Alexander Stubb.
FRANCE: President Emmanuel Macron.
GERMANY: President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz will not attend.
GREECE: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
HUNGARY: President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
IRELAND: President Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina, plus Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheal Martin.
KOSOVO: President Vjosa Osmani.
LATVIA: President Edgars Rinkevics.
LITHUANIA: President Gitanas Nauseda.
MOLDOVA: President Maia Sandu.
MONACO: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene.
THE NETHERLANDS: Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp.
NORTH MACEDONIA: President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.
NORWAY: Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.
POLAND: President Andrzej Duda and his wife.
PORTUGAL: President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.
ROMANIA: Interim President Ilie Bolojan.
RUSSIA: Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova.
SLOVAKIA: President Peter Pellegrini.
SLOVENIA: President Natasa Pirc Musar and Prime Minister Robert Golob.
SPAIN: King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.
SWEDEN: King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
UKRAINE: President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska.
UNITED KINGDOM: Prince William, representing head of state King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Middle East
ISRAEL: Yaron Sideman, Ambassador to the Holy See.
Africa
CAPE VERDE: President Jose Maria Neves.
CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC: President Faustin-Archange Touadera.
DR CONGO: President Felix Tshisekedi.
GABON: President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.
Asia
INDIA: President Droupadi Murmu.
PHILIPPINES: President Ferdinand Marcos and First Lady Liza Marco