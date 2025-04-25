Pope Francis's funeral: Who's attending?

Women light candles at an altar in honor to the late Pope Francis at San Jose de Flores Basilica in Buenos Aires on April 24, 2025. [AFP]

The Vatican said at least 130 foreign delegations had confirmed their attendance at Pope Francis's funeral on Saturday, including around 50 heads of state and 10 reigning monarchs.

Here is a list of VIP guests whose offices have confirmed they will be in Rome.

Americas

ARGENTINA: President Javier Milei.

BRAZIL: President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife Janja.

HONDURAS: President Xiomara Castro.

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

UNITED STATES: President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.

Europe

AUSTRIA: Chancellor Christian Stocker.

BELGIUM: King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, with Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

BULGARIA: Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov.

CROATIA: President Zoran Milanovic, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

CZECH REPUBLIC: Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

DENMARK: Queen Mary.

ESTONIA: President Alar Karis.

EUROPEAN UNION: EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

FINLAND: President Alexander Stubb.

FRANCE: President Emmanuel Macron.

GERMANY: President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz will not attend.

GREECE: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

HUNGARY: President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

IRELAND: President Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina, plus Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheal Martin.

KOSOVO: President Vjosa Osmani.

LATVIA: President Edgars Rinkevics.

LITHUANIA: President Gitanas Nauseda.

MOLDOVA: President Maia Sandu.

MONACO: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene.

THE NETHERLANDS: Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp.

NORTH MACEDONIA: President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

NORWAY: Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

POLAND: President Andrzej Duda and his wife.

PORTUGAL: President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.

ROMANIA: Interim President Ilie Bolojan.

RUSSIA: Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova.

SLOVAKIA: President Peter Pellegrini.

SLOVENIA: President Natasa Pirc Musar and Prime Minister Robert Golob.

SPAIN: King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

SWEDEN: King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

UKRAINE: President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska.

UNITED KINGDOM: Prince William, representing head of state King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Middle East

ISRAEL: Yaron Sideman, Ambassador to the Holy See.

Africa

CAPE VERDE: President Jose Maria Neves.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC: President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

DR CONGO: President Felix Tshisekedi.

GABON: President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

Asia

INDIA: President Droupadi Murmu.

PHILIPPINES: President Ferdinand Marcos and First Lady Liza Marco