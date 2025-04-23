Tens of thousands bid farewell to Pope Francis lying in state

People attend a special mass for Pope Francis in St. Patrick’s Cathedral on April 22, 2025, in New York City. Pope Francis passed away in the early morning hours of April 21st at the age of 88. [AFP]

Tens of thousands of mourners began saying their last goodbyes to Pope Francis at St Peter's Basilica Wednesday, as the body of the late Argentine pontiff began three days of lying in state.

By mid-afternoon, the wait to enter St Peter's Basilica was about three hours, as the long line of pilgrims and tourists wishing to pass by the pontiff's open coffin circled the vast Baroque square.

"We wanted to say thank you to one of the most humble popes," said Portuguese medical student Francisca Antunes, 21, after leaving the basilica with a friend.

"It felt really good to be in there," she told AFP.

Roman pensioner Simonetta Marini, 67, said the crowds attested to widespread admiration for Francis, whose human touch and defence of the world's underdogs helped steer the Catholic Church towards a more inclusive, compassionate path.

"I came to say a last goodbye to a great man. He stood for the people," Marini said.

Francis, an energetic reformer from Buenos Aires who took over as leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics in 2013, died on Monday aged 88, after suffering a stroke.

His death came nearly a month after he was released from hospital where he spent five weeks being treated for pneumonia.

Dressed in his papal vestments -- a red chasuble, white mitre and black shoes -- and with a rosary laced between his fingers, the pope's body has been laid out in a red-lined wooden coffin.

For the next three days, it will rest on a low bier before the Altar of the Confession underneath the soaring dome painted by Michelangelo, before being closed at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Friday evening ahead of Saturday's funeral.

Vincenza Nocilla, a 67-year-old retired nurse, left her home in Formia, south of Rome, at 4:00 am to be among the first to see the pontiff.

She said it was "really moving" but noted, however, that "they don't let you stay long, you walk by, say a quick goodbye and go".

A retired Irish couple said it was a "priority" to come see Francis while on holiday in Rome, and hailed his efforts to tackle clerical sexual abuse.

"He was a great man, a great advocate for the poor, the underprivileged and those who suffered at the hands of his flock," said Cliodhna Devlin.

Procession of cardinals

Authorities said some 20,000 people were already in line to enter the basilica when the doors opened. Inside, the crowd stood about 10 abreast, slowly advancing down the nave towards the casket.

Hours before, a colourful procession of cardinals, clergy and Swiss Guards escorted Francis's coffin from the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta, where he lived during his 12-year papacy, to St Peter's, as the basilica's bells tolled.

Scores of world leaders and dignitaries plan to attend Saturday's funeral, including US President Donald Trump, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, Argentine President Javier Milei and Spain's royal couple.

Up to 170 foreign delegations are expected, the interior ministry said.

After the funeral, Francis's coffin will be taken to his favourite church, Rome's papal basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, where it will be interred in the ground and marked by a simple inscription: Franciscus.

Sorely missed

Authorities have ramped up security for the funeral, with the weekend already due to be busy because of a public holiday Friday.

A spokesman for Italy's civil protection unit, Pierfrancesco Demilito, told AFP it was impossible to predict the expected crowds, but estimated "several hundred thousand at least".

Italy has declared five days of national mourning -- longer than the three days observed for Polish pope John Paul II in 2005, but less than the week declared for Francis by his native Argentina.

The Philippines -- one of the world's most populous Catholic-majority countries -- also declared four days of national mourning.

Thoughts for the deceased pope came from as far afield as East Timor, which Francis visited last year, with the rector of Dili's largest Catholic seminary, Miguel Arcanjo da Costa, calling Francis "a diamond for us".

"We hope that the next pope is like him."

Cardinals to meet

After the funeral, all eyes will turn to the process to choose Francis's successor.

Cardinals around the world are returning to Rome for the conclave, which should begin no less than 15 days and no more than 20 after a pope's death.

Only those under the age of 80 are eligible to vote.

A second meeting of cardinals is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon led by the Camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell -- charged with running the day-to-day operations of the Holy See before a successor is chosen.

At the time of his death, Francis was under doctors' orders to rest for two months. But the headstrong pope continued to make public appearances despite appearing tired and short of breath.

On Easter Sunday, one day before he died, he circled St Peter's Square in his popemobile to greet the crowds, stopping to kiss babies along the way.

He died the next morning after suffering a stroke, a coma and heart failure, according to his death certificate.