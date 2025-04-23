The Standard

Pope Francis's coffin carried to Saint Peter's Basilica

By AFP | Apr. 23, 2025

Pope Francis's open coffin began its procession to Saint Peter's Basilica on Wednesday, accompanied by dozens of red-robed cardinals and Swiss Guards.

To the ringing of St Peter's bells, the coffin left the Casa Santa Marta, the modest residence where Francis lived and died, on the shoulders of pallbearers and was carried slowly towards the basilica.

Eight Swiss Guards carrying staffs walked beside the open wooden coffin as it passed through St Peter's Square, which was filled with tens of thousands of onlookers.

Priests decked out in choir dress and others in cassocks made up the long procession, some with candles in their hands, as groups of nuns followed behind.

The Argentine pontiff died on Monday aged 88 after suffering a stroke, coma and heart failure.

His funeral is set for Saturday and is expected to draw huge crowds and leaders from across the globe.

Related Topics

Pope Francis Body in St Peters Pope Francis Death Catholic Church mourning Pope Francis
.

Latest Stories

EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Trump fury
EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Trump fury
World
By AFP
22 mins ago
What we know ahead of Pope Francis's funeral
World
By AFP
37 mins ago
Another Tanzania opposition leader arrested
Africa
By AFP
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The elusive dream: Is the world ready for a Pope from 'fast rising' Africa?
By Robert Wanjala 5 hrs ago
The elusive dream: Is the world ready for a Pope from 'fast rising' Africa?
CoG: William Ruto a threat to devolution
By Ndungu Gachane 5 hrs ago
CoG: William Ruto a threat to devolution
Ex-wife wins first round over control of K'Osewe empire
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Ex-wife wins first round over control of K'Osewe empire
Minty business: Local farmer mints cash from fragrant crop
By Esther Dianah 5 hrs ago
Minty business: Local farmer mints cash from fragrant crop
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved