A trader works in front of a board displaying the chart of Germany's share index in Frankfurt western Germany on April 7, 2025. [AFP]

European stock markets were expected to open deep in the red on Wednesday as futures contracts fell after US President Donald Trump's steep tariffs on dozens of countries took effect.

Around 40 minutes before markets were due to open, futures contracts -- essentially bets on what the price of a stock will be at a later date -- were down more than three percent in Paris and Frankfurt, and 2.5 percent in London.