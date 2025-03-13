China calls for 'dialogue' to resolve US trade tensions

US President Donald Trump speaks at the Business Roundtable quarterly meeting with Business Roundtable Chair and Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins in Washington, DC, on March 11, 2025. [AFP]

China has called for "dialogue" with Washington to resolve spiralling trade tensions that have seen the world's two largest economies impose a slew of tariffs on each other's imports.

"China has always advocated that China and the United States should adopt a positive and cooperative attitude towards differences and controversies in economic and trade fields," commerce ministry spokeswoman He Yongqian told a weekly news conference.

"But it must be stressed that any form of communication and consultation must be based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit," she said.

"Threats and intimidation can only be counterproductive. It is hoped that the United States and China will work together... to return to the correct track of resolving issues through dialogue and consultation."

Since retaking office in January, US President Donald Trump has unleashed tariffs on major trading partners including China, Canada and Mexico, citing their failure to stem the flow of deadly fentanyl and related precursor chemicals.

This month saw Trump raise a 10-percent blanket tariff he previously imposed on Chinese products to 20 percent.

Beijing responded with levies of up to 15 percent on a range of US agricultural goods including soybeans, pork and chicken.

China -- the world's top steel producer -- also vowed Wednesday to take "all necessary measures" to protect its interests in response to separate new US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.