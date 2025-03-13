The Standard

China calls for 'dialogue' to resolve US trade tensions

By AFP | 1h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

US President Donald Trump speaks at the Business Roundtable quarterly meeting with Business Roundtable Chair and Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins in Washington, DC, on March 11, 2025. [AFP]

China has called for "dialogue" with Washington to resolve spiralling trade tensions that have seen the world's two largest economies impose a slew of tariffs on each other's imports.

"China has always advocated that China and the United States should adopt a positive and cooperative attitude towards differences and controversies in economic and trade fields," commerce ministry spokeswoman He Yongqian told a weekly news conference.

"But it must be stressed that any form of communication and consultation must be based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit," she said.

"Threats and intimidation can only be counterproductive. It is hoped that the United States and China will work together... to return to the correct track of resolving issues through dialogue and consultation."

Since retaking office in January, US President Donald Trump has unleashed tariffs on major trading partners including China, Canada and Mexico, citing their failure to stem the flow of deadly fentanyl and related precursor chemicals.

This month saw Trump raise a 10-percent blanket tariff he previously imposed on Chinese products to 20 percent.

Beijing responded with levies of up to 15 percent on a range of US agricultural goods including soybeans, pork and chicken.

China -- the world's top steel producer -- also vowed Wednesday to take "all necessary measures" to protect its interests in response to separate new US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

Related Topics

Donald Trump-China Tariffs Donald Trump Tariffs US Tarrifs
.

Latest Stories

Pakistan train siege survivors recount 'panic' amid blasts
Pakistan train siege survivors recount 'panic' amid blasts
Asia
By AFP
32 mins ago
"Fear Kenyans": Raila's die-hard supporter Omosh One Hour speaks on Eldoret's illegal police station
Entertainment
By Molly Chebet
36 mins ago
Lobby groups: How attacks on Kenya's Judiciary could impact 2027 elections
National
By Okumu Modachi
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Nyoro, his ousted team accused of skewed sharing of 'budget' kitty
By Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
Nyoro, his ousted team accused of skewed sharing of 'budget' kitty
How Kuscco board pocketed Sh18m for site visits to housing project
By Graham Kajilwa 5 hrs ago
How Kuscco board pocketed Sh18m for site visits to housing project
Raila grows cold feet, sends mixed signals on Ruto deal
By George Njunge and Brian Otieno 1 day ago
Raila grows cold feet, sends mixed signals on Ruto deal
Court allows church to sell prime properties, refuses to reinstall bishop
By Nancy Gitonga 1 day ago
Court allows church to sell prime properties, refuses to reinstall bishop
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved