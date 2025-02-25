The Standard

Hundreds attend special mass in Pope Francis's home city, Buenos Aires

By AFP | 16h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

A man walks next to a banner with an image of Pope Francis as he attends a mass for his healing in Constitution Square, the place where, when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires he gave annual masses to denounce exclusion and human trafficking in Buenos Aires, on February 24, 2025. [AFP]

Hundreds of Argentines attended a special mass Monday for their countryman Pope Francis, hospitalized in a critical condition with pneumonia in Rome.

They gathered on the same square in Buenos Aires where as archbishop, Jorge Bergoglio used to give mass and rail against inequality and injustice.

Waving Argentine flags and placards wishing the pontiff a speedy recovery, the faithful prayed, sang hymns, partook in the eucharist, and chanted: "Viva el Papa Francisco" (Long Live Pope Francis.)

"May our prayer be the breath of fresh air that reaches his lungs," Jorge Garcia Cuerva, Archbishop of Buenos Aires, said in his sermon.

Among the crowd, well-wisher Mariana Martinez, 49, told AFP that Bergoglio, before leaving Argentina in 2013 to take up the papacy, "was the first priest I came across on a subway. And seeing him close, to the people, I always liked. That is why he is my mentor, he is my father, and he is my priest."

Francis, 88, has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs. The Vatican said Monday he remained in a critical condition but reported a "slight improvement."

Related Topics

Pope Francis Pope Francis Critical Condition Ailing Pope Francis Pope Francis Double Pneumonia
.

Latest Stories

JSC says court orders bar it from processing Supreme Court petitions
JSC says court orders bar it from processing Supreme Court petitions
National
By David Njaaga
48 mins ago
Health ministry dismisses RUPHA's Sh30 billion claim, pledges NHIF bill reconciliation
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
1 hr ago
Barcelona face rivals Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey semi final showdown
Football
By Standard Sports
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

University debts drop by Sh3 billion in the last two years
By Antony Gitonga 6 hrs ago
University debts drop by Sh3 billion in the last two years
Raila Odinga caged...
By Patrick Beja 13 hrs ago
Raila Odinga caged...
Thika on the verge of becoming Kenya's first industrial smart city
By George Njunge 1 day ago
Thika on the verge of becoming Kenya's first industrial smart city
Shortage of staff and Kiems kits await new IEBC commissioners
By Julius Chepkwony 1 day ago
Shortage of staff and Kiems kits await new IEBC commissioners
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved