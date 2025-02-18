Experts gather for talks on cross-border security threats

Participants at the regional security meeting hosted by the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority in Nairobi, on February 18, 2025. [Mark Oloo, Standard].

A regional security meeting in Nairobi has urged countries to work closely in countering threats of terrorism and organised crimes.

The forum, attended by representatives of more than 20 countries, called for the strengthening of laws against illicit trafficking of radiological and nuclear materials.

Speaking at the event, Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA) Director General James Keter said given the changing technology and the cross-border nature of crimes, Kenya will work with other countries to strengthen preventive and response strategies.

“Part of what we are doing now includes working with partners to strengthen Kenya’s, and the wider region’s biosafety and biosecurity capabilities,” Mr Keter said at the meeting held at KNRA’s Central Radioactive Waste Management facility in Oloolua, Kajiado County.

He added: “We must expand our focus beyond borders to encompass global and regional threats. This includes bolstering measures for the safe transport and management of chemicals, strengthening laws against illicit trafficking of radiological and nuclear materials.”

Ms Marian De Bruijn, the Programme Manager at Unicri said that with traditional donors pulling away, it is important for countries and regions to verify sources of resources and ensure funding arrangement benefits countries involved.

“One of the most sustainable avenues of diversifying funding sources is to involve the private sector. We must also realign our agenda and seek opportunities for collaborations that will ensure safety,” she said.

The two-day meeting is a culmination of efforts to strengthen collaborations under a European Union-funded programme that has set up Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EU-CBRN) Centers of Excellence across the region.

KNRA hosts the EU-CBRN Regional Secretariat for the Eastern and Central African Centres of Excellence Initiative, comprising 12 member states.

Mr Keter said that as the EU-funded programme marks its 15th anniversary this year, members should deepen partnerships, and reaffirm their commitment to a safer and secure future.

The EU-CBRN Centre of Excellence has three African regional secretariats with 28 partner countries. The North Africa and Sahel Regional secretariat is based in Algeria, African Atlantic Façade Regional Secretariat is in Morocco while the Eastern and Central Africa Regional Secretariat is in Kenya.

Part of the centres’ regional priorities are on safe transport and management of chemicals, enhancing legislative frameworks in countries, taming illicit trafficking of radiological and nuclear materials and ensuring food safety and security.