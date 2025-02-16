The Standard

Egypt's Sisi discusses Mideast peace with World Jewish Congress chief

By AFP | 6h ago

Protests against US President Donald Trump's proposal to takeover of the Gaza Strip, in Istanbul on February 15, 2025. [AFP]

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told the head of the World Jewish Congress Ronald Lauder on Sunday that the establishment of a Palestinian state is "the only guarantee" for lasting peace in the Middle East.

During his meeting with Lauder in Cairo on Sunday, Sisi called for starting the reconstruction of war-battered Gaza "without displacing its residents from their land", according to a statement from his office.

The Egyptian leader's remarks come as Arab countries are scrambling to come up with an alternative to a controversial plan floated by US President Donald Trump to take over Gaza, redevelop the coastal territory and turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East".

Trump's proposal envisages permanently resettling Gaza's Palestinian residents elsewhere, including Egypt and Jordan, drawing widespread condemnation from Arab and world leaders.

"The establishment of a Palestinian state... is the only guarantee to achieve lasting peace," Sisi told Lauder on Sunday.

According to the Egyptian presidency statement, Lauder praised Egypt's "wise efforts" to restore stability in the region.

The leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are set to met in Riyadh on Thursday to discuss Trump's proposal, ahead of an emergency Arab League summit in Cairo a week later to discuss the same issue. 

