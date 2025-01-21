Trump leaves Paris climate agreement, doubles down on fossil fuels

US President Donald Trump leaves after their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on December 07, 2024. [Mustafa Yalcin, AFP]

President Donald Trump on Monday announced the United States' withdrawal from the Paris climate accord for a second time, a defiant rejection of global efforts to combat planetary warming as catastrophic weather events intensify worldwide.

The Republican leader also declared a "national energy emergency" to expand drilling in the world's top oil and gas producer, said he would scrap vehicle emissions standards that amount to an "electric vehicle mandate," and vowed to halt offshore wind farms, a frequent target of his scorn.

"I'm immediately withdrawing from the unfair, one-sided Paris Climate Accord rip-off," he said to cheering supporters at a Washington sports arena after being sworn in.

"The United States will not sabotage our own industries while China pollutes with impunity."

He also signed an order instructing federal agencies to reject international climate finance commitments made under the previous administration and issued a formal letter to the United Nations notifying it of Washington's intent to leave the agreement.

Under the accord's rules, the United States will formally exit in one year.

Critics warn the move undermines global cooperation on reducing fossil fuel use and could embolden major polluters like China and India to weaken their commitments, while Argentina, under libertarian President Javier Milei has also said it is "re-evaluating" its participation.