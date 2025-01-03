The Standard

Russian drone attack kills one in Kyiv suburbs

By AFP | 9m ago

A child holds a national flag as people attend a ceremony to mark the 116th anniversary of the birth of Ukrainian far-right leader and leader of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) Stepan Bandera (1909-1959), in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on January 1, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. [AFP]

A Russian drone attack towards the Ukrainian capital on Friday killed one person and wounded four in the Kyiv suburbs, local officials said.

Moscow's forces have escalated their aerial strikes across Ukraine through the first weeks of winter, including a New Year's Day drone attack targeting central Kyiv that killed two.

"One person killed and four wounded in enemy air attack on Kyiv region," said Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of the Kyiv region, which surrounds the capital, said on social media on Friday.

He said a truck driver had been killed after he was hit by falling debris from a Russian drone that had been shot down.

Wreckage also fell on a house, wounding three -- including a 16-year-old boy and his father.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia launched 93 drones overnight. It said 60 attack drones and 26 decoy-style drones were downed or "lost" -- either shot down or disabled by electronic intercepters.

Downed drones also fell on two districts of Kyiv, but there were no injuries, the city mayor said.

 

