Xinhua's top 10 world news events in 2024

The following are the top 10 world news events in the year of 2024 selected by Xinhua:

China's head-of-state diplomacy opens new chapter

In 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended three major diplomatic events at home: the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, and the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. He made four important visits abroad -- to Europe, Central Asia, and Latin America, attended a series of multilateral summits, had in-depth strategic communication with other national leaders, and made personal efforts to reach out to peoples of other countries. China's major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, under the guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, has demonstrated a grand picture and a keen sense of responsibility amid profound global changes unseen in a century, leading the trend of the times toward peace, development, and win-win cooperation.

China's Chang'e-6 retrieves world's first lunar far-side samples

From May 3 to June 25, the Chang'e-6 lunar probe completed a 53-day space journey, bringing back the world's first samples from the far side of the Moon. On Dec. 17, the Shenzhou-19 crew members completed a record-breaking nine-hour extravehicular activity. Over the past year, space programs in other countries have also made significant strides: U.S. company SpaceX's Starship test ended with a remarkable 'chopstick' booster catch, and Japan's H3 rocket and Europe's Ariane 6 rocket made their respective successful first launch.

Multiple European countries undergo political changes

In June, right and far-right wing parties secured more seats in the European Parliament elections, gaining traction amid public dissatisfaction with issues such as economy, people's livelihood, and immigration. Under both internal and external pressures, the political landscapes of several European countries have shifted: France replaced three prime ministers in a row within one year; the British Conservative Party suffered a crushing defeat in the parliamentary elections, allowing the Labour Party to return to power after 14 years; following the collapse of the governing coalition, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz failed a vote of confidence in parliament.

Fed's interest-rate cuts mark start of new easing cycle

On Sept. 18, the Federal Reserve announced a significant cut in interest rates of 50 basis points, marking the start of a new easing cycle, which saw a further cut of 25 basis points in November and December respectively. In response, major central banks worldwide, notably the European Central Bank, adjusted their monetary policies. The Fed's shift towards a looser monetary policy is expected to provide more liquidity to global markets, helping alleviate inflation and debt repayment pressures in some countries in the short term, but meanwhile bringing fresh uncertainties to the world economy.

AI sparks waves of innovation across diverse fields

On Oct. 8 and 9, the 2024 Nobel Prizes in Physics and Chemistry were awarded to works in machine learning and protein structure prediction models respectively. Over the past year, artificial intelligence has become a key tool for scientific innovation. The Sora video-generation AI model has prompted a new wave of text-to-video creation, AI-powered devices have driven a revival in consumer electronics, and tech giants have doubled down on investments in AI chips. By pushing for the UN General Assembly's unanimous adoption of a resolution to strengthen international cooperation in AI capacity building, China has contributed significant insights and impetus to global AI development and governance.

Greater BRICS Cooperation accelerates rise of Global South

The 16th BRICS Summit, held in Russia on Oct. 22-24, initiated the greater BRICS cooperation. The Global South, with China as a key member, is standing out with a strong momentum. Over the past year, Xi has called for more open and inclusive Global South cooperation and unveiled eight measures to enhance Global South cooperation. He has also launched the "five cooperation frameworks" with Arab nations, proposed 10 partnership actions for modernization to deepen China-Africa cooperation, and outlined eight actions to support global development. These endeavors have highlighted China's unwavering commitment to promoting unity and self-reliance among Global South countries.

Protracted Ukraine crisis heightens Russia-West tensions

On Nov. 19, Ukraine fired U.S.-made missiles for the first time into Russian territory. On the same day, Russia revised its nuclear deterrence policy, issuing a stark warning to the West. Over the past year, Ukrainian forces have raided Russian soil and Russian forces have made advances in eastern Ukraine. Long-range weapons and cluster bombs have been used, as the United States and other Western nations have continued to provide Ukraine with military aid. NATO conducted its largest military exercise since the Cold War and approved the accession of Sweden as its member, resulting in an increasingly strained relationship with Russia.

UNESCO inscription of Spring Festival highlights China's cultural appeal

On Dec. 4, "Spring Festival, social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of traditional new year" was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Over the past year, the Spring Festival and the Beijing Central Axis were both recognized as UNESCO heritages, the China-proposed International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations has obtained worldwide support, the surge of "China Travel" fueled by visa-free policies has showcased the growing appeal of Chinese culture, and action game "Black Myth: Wukong" has captivated gamers worldwide. China's cultural appeal on the global stage continues to grow, and the Global Civilization Initiative is gaining increasing support across the globe.

Syrian opposition forces overthrow al-Assad government

On Dec. 8, Syrian militant groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, launched a swift offensive to seize Damascus. The toppling of Bashar al-Assad's government marked a significant turning point in Syria's 13-year civil war. Israel then occupied Syrian-controlled areas of the Golan Heights and conducted large-scale airstrikes on Syrian military targets. The drastic changes in Syria's political landscape have intensified geopolitical rivalry among regional and global powers, adding further uncertainties to the future of the Middle East.

Palestine-Israel conflict triggers rounds of regional escalations

As of Dec. 16, Israeli military operations in Gaza have killed over 45,000 people in Palestine and injured more than 100,000 others. The 14-month-old conflict has devastated Gaza, leaving some 2 million residents grappling with a relentless blockade and incessant bombardment in a humanitarian crisis that continues to worsen. Meanwhile, Israel-Lebanon, Israel-Iran, and Red Sea tensions have also been heightening. Supplying weapons to Israel, the United States was bent on blocking UN Security Council resolutions calling for a Gaza ceasefire, drawing widespread condemnation from the international community.