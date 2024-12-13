'Imperative' to work against IS in Syria, Blinken tells Turkey

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrive for a joint press conference at the Ministry headquarters in Ankara on December 13, 2024. [AFP]

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday told Turkey it was "imperative" to work against a resurgence of the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

The top US diplomat also said he saw "encouraging signs" on reaching a ceasefire in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

His remarks came on the second leg of a whirlwind regional tour following Bashar al-Assad's ouster in a lightning offensive spearheaded by Islamist-led HTS rebels, ending five decades of repressive rule by his clan.

He flew to Turkey on Thursday evening where he met for more than an hour with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Ankara airport, a US official said.

"Our country worked very hard and gave a lot over many years to ensure the elimination of the territorial caliphate of ISIS (IS), to ensure that threat doesn't rear its head again," Blinken said.

"And it's imperative we keep at those efforts."

In response, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Blinken Turkey was committed to ensuring stability in Syria "as soon as possible" and "preventing ISIS" jihadists from gaining a foothold there.

On Thursday, Erdogan assured Blinken Turkey would never ease up in the fight against IS in Syria, despite its operations against Kurdish fighters seen as key to containing the extremists.

"Turkey will never allow any weakness to arise in the fight against ISIS," Erdogan said while vowing not to let up in its pursuit of groups Ankara sees as a threat to its national security.

As the Islamist-led rebels marched on Damascus, Turkey and its proxies began their own offensive against the Kurdish-led SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces).

Turkey sees the SDF as an extension of the banned PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) that has fought a decades-long insurgency on Turkish soil.

But Washington sees the force as a key ally for spearheading an offensive that defeated IS's self-declared caliphate in Syria in 2019, with Blinken saying Thursday the SDF was "critical" to preventing a jihadist resurgence there.

The fighting between the two proxy forces has raised concern about the NATO allies' competing interests in Syria.

Faik Bulut, an expert on the Kurdish question, told AFP Turkey was likely seeking "to take advantage of the vacuum to cleanse the region" of Kurdish fighters.

That way Erdogan could "be in a position of strength" during talks with incoming US president Donald Trump, he assessed.

With Turkey's own powerful military, control over its Syrian proxy forces and influence over the HTS rebels that ousted Assad, Erdogan could likely tell Trump: "'Hand this region to me and I will destroy ISIS. Give me responsibility and you'll see'," Balut said.

Blinken also said he saw "encouraging signs" of progress toward a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, urging Turkey to use its influence to encourage Hamas to accept.

"We discussed Gaza, and we discussed I think the opportunity... to get a ceasefire in place. And what we've seen in the last couple of weeks are more encouraging signs that that is possible," Blinken said.

Blinken, who leaves office next month following Trump's election victory, began his tour in Jordan on Thursday on his 12th visit to the Middle East since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war.

"We talked about the imperative of Hamas saying 'yes' to the agreement that's possible, to finally help bring this to an end," he said.

"We appreciate very much the role Turkey can play in using its voice with Hamas to try to bring this to conclusion."

Turkey has long had close ties with Hamas, viewing it as a national liberation movement rather than a proscribed terror organisation like most Western nations.

A blistering critic of Israel, Erdogan has frequently hosted Hamas' political leaders who have used Istanbul as one of their foreign bases during his two-decade rule.