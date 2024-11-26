The Standard

Biden to attend Trump inauguration, White House says

By VOA | 15m ago

President Joe Biden speaks at a "Friendsgiving" event with service members and their families in the Staten Island borough of New York, Nov. 25 2024.[VOA]

U.S. President Joe Biden will attend Donald Trump's inauguration in January, the White House said Monday, calling it a "commitment to our democratic values" despite Trump's skipping Biden's own swearing-in.

Then-President Trump refused to attend Biden's inauguration in 2021, after falsely claiming Biden’s election win was fraudulent and whipping up a mob of supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

"The president promised that he would attend the inauguration of whoever won the election," deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told reporters flying with Biden on Air Force One.

"He and the first lady are going to honor that promise and attend the inauguration."

Bates added: "He views that as an important demonstration of commitment to our democratic values and to honoring the will of the people, as we continue to provide an orderly and effective transition."

Despite repeatedly describing Trump as a threat to democracy during the 2024 campaign, Democrat Biden has made a point of providing Trump with the smooth transition that the Republican denied him.

Biden invited President-elect Trump to the White House the week after the November 5 vote, in which Trump beat Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris to win a historic comeback.

Biden, 82, dropped his own bid for a second term in July and endorsed Harris after a disastrous debate performance against Trump triggered fears among Democrats about his age and mental acuity.

 

.

.

