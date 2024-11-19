The Standard

Somaliland opposition leader wins presidential election

By AFP | 52m ago
Somaliland opposition leader Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi wins presidential election. [AFP]

Somaliland's leader of the opposition has won the breakaway region's presidency, the election commission said Tuesday, in a result rejecting the establishment and calling for change.

Some 1.2 million people were registered to vote on November 13, in an election that international observers hailed as a display of Somaliland's peaceful democracy.

Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, popularly known as "Irro", won the election with 63.92 percent of the vote, well ahead of outgoing president Muse Bihi (34.81 percent) and Social Justice Party (UCID) leader Faysal Ali Warabe (0.74 percent), election commission chairman Muse Hassan Yusuf announced on Tuesday.

Irro is a former ambassador of Somalia to the Soviet Union and Finland in the 1980s, and a long-time speaker of the Somaliland parliament.

The 68-year-old has offered few concrete policy changes but says he will be a more unifying figure than Bihi -- who he accuses of having divided Somaliland.

He claims the outgoing president fomented clan divisions that led to the loss of part of the Sool region, when Somaliland forces withdrew in 2023 after several months of violent fighting against a pro-Mogadishu militia.

Bihi headed a controversial deal with Ethiopia at the beginning of the year, offering the landlocked nation a lease on 20 kilometres (12 miles) of Somaliland's Red Sea coastline for a port and a military base.

He says Ethiopia offered to recognise Somaliland in return, though this has never been confirmed by Addis Ababa and full details of the agreement have not been made public.

The memorandum of understanding has aroused fury in Somalia, sparking a verbal and military escalation with Ethiopia that has alarmed the region and the international community.

The self-proclaimed republic, which enjoys a strategic position in northwestern Somalia, has its own money, passports and army.

But since its unilateral declaration of independence in 1991, Somaliland has grappled with decades of isolation.

Its lack of international recognition has hampered access to foreign loans, aid and investment, and the region remains deeply impoverished.

Related Topics

Abdirahman Mohamed Somaliland's leader Somaliland's peaceful democracy
.

Latest Stories

Falling inflation: Market correction or a shrinking economy?
Falling inflation: Market correction or a shrinking economy?
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
7 mins ago
Eyes on KRA as multinationals fail tax transparency test
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
7 mins ago
No, thank you, Catholic bishops reject Sh5.6 million donation from Ruto
National
By Stephanie Wangari
7 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Trapped in the crossfire, Kenyan workers plead for evacuation
By Francis Ontomwa 7 mins ago
Trapped in the crossfire, Kenyan workers plead for evacuation
Presidency, defunct NMS owe suppliers Sh12 billion
By Edwin Nyarangi 7 mins ago
Presidency, defunct NMS owe suppliers Sh12 billion
Eyes on KRA as multinationals fail tax transparency test
By Brian Ngugi 7 mins ago
Eyes on KRA as multinationals fail tax transparency test
Falling inflation: Market correction or a shrinking economy?
By Graham Kajilwa 7 mins ago
Falling inflation: Market correction or a shrinking economy?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved