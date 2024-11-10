Mauritius votes in poll clouded by phone-tapping scandal

Prime Minister of Mauritius and candidate for the Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) Pravind Jugnauth casts the ballot during the 2024 Mauritian general election at a polling station in Port Louis on November 10, 2024. [AFP]

Mauritius was voting Sunday in a close-fought parliamentary election, with police at polling stations as the opposition warned of the risk of fraud in one of Africa's most stable and prosperous democracies.

The vote in the Indian Ocean archipelago follows a historic agreement last month that saw Britain cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius following a long-running dispute.

But Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth's hopes of an easy re-election following the Chagos deal were dealt a blow when secretly recorded phone calls of politicians, diplomats and journalists began to be leaked online last month.

In response to the wire-tapping scandal, the authorities announced a social media ban until after the election, before making an embarrassing climbdown in the face of opposition and media outrage.

The move nevertheless added to concerns that Mauritius' much-vaunted democracy and civil liberties were being gradually eroded.

The battle for control of the 70-seat National Assembly is between two main blocs -- Jugnauth's Militant Socialist Movement and its allies, which currently enjoy a majority, and the Alliance of Change led by former prime minister Navin Ramgoolam.

Both camps have said they are confident of victory, promising voters they will act to reduce poverty and the cost of living.

"There are risks of fraud today and we must remain vigilant," Ramgoolam said Sunday, calling for voters to use their own pens to mark their ballots.

Election commissioner Irfan Rahman said everything was being done to ensure the vote proceeded in "calm and serenity", including the deployment of police at polling stations.

At midday (0800 GMT), turnout was 40 per cent, according to the commission, without giving a comparison to the 2019 vote.

"Each step will be carried out in complete transparency," Rahman told reporters Saturday.

Just over one million people registered to vote in the country's 12th election since independence from Britain in 1968.

A total of 891 candidates are bidding for 62 seats, with the remaining eight allocated under what is dubbed the "best loser" system.

Campaign rallies have been lively and roads are lined with colourful banners and posters of the various political parties.

Polls close at 6:00 pm (1400 GMT) and results are expected on Monday.

The majority Hindu nation of 1.3 million people has seen remarkable stability and growth since independence, building an economy based on tourism, financial services and manufacturing.

GDP growth was seven percent in 2023, but analysts say Mauritius needs to diversify its economy, and concerns about governance are growing.

"In the last five years, the institutions that were ensuring checks and balances have not been functioning and corruption has increased," said democracy researcher Roukaya Kasenally.

She highlighted procurement scandals during the Covid-19 pandemic, harassment of opposition parties in parliament, and the use of police against political opponents.

Mauritius slipped last month from top spot to second place in the latest Ibrahim Index, which monitors governance across Africa.

"The only real concern remains the economic, political and geopolitical stability of the country," said Sheila, a 29-year-old academic who did not want to give her full name.

Leadership of the island nation has rotated between just three families since independence.

Jugnauth, 62, inherited the premiership from his father when he died in 2017, before his alliance won at the 2019 election, securing 42 seats.

Ramgoolam, 77, is also the son of the country's first leader.

The established politicians face a challenge from the Linion Reform alliance, campaigning under the slogan "Neither Navin, Nor Pravind".

It has criticised corruption and nepotism while calling for greater transparency.

The Chagos deal was a major success for the government, though Britain will retain a lease for a joint US military base on the island of Diego Garcia for an "initial" 99 years.

Jugnauth hailed it as the completion of the nation's "decolonisation."

But some have voiced concerns that president-elect Donald Trump's approach to the US military presence in the Indian Ocean might have repercussions for the agreement.