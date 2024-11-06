Gachagua to Trump: Your win is proof that resilience triumphs over obstacles

Former US President Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump and Barron Trump, arrive to speak at an election night watch party on November 6, 2024. [VOA]

Former Deputy Presient Rigathi Gachagua has congratulated Donald Trump for winning the US presidency.

In a statement on X, Gachagua said Trump's victory is proof that resilience triumphs over obstacles on the path to destiny.

"Congratulations President Donald Trump, for one of the greatest political come-backs of our generation. Your victory is clear proof that resilience and a never-say-die attitude will always TRUMP obstacles on the path to your destiny. God Bless You. God Bless America," said Gachagua.

Other world leaders have also congratulated Trump for his extraordinary comeback.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated Trump’s anticipated return to the presidency, calling it historic.

"Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your return to the White House marks a new beginning for America and, moreover, a powerful recommitment to the strong alliance between Israel and the United States," Netanyahu said.

French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, shared his congratulations on X, expressing his readiness to collaborate once more.

"Congratulations, President Trump. Indeed, I am ready to work together as we did for four years—with your convictions and mine, with respect and ambition. Ultimately, for more peace and prosperity," Macron wrote.

Similarly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Trump, calling it an "impressive election victory."

"I recall our significant meeting with President Trump in September, where we discussed the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ending Russian aggression. Admittedly, I value his commitment to a ‘peace through strength’ approach, which, consequently, can help bring a just peace closer in Ukraine. I look forward to putting it into action together," Zelenskyy said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism about renewing cooperation with Trump.

"Heartiest congratulations, my friend @realDonaldTrump, on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to strengthening the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, therefore, let’s work for the betterment of our people and promote global peace, stability, and prosperity," Modi stated.

In an address to his supporters on Wednesday, Trump claimed victory and pledged to "heal" the country as results put him on the verge of beating Kamala Harris in a stunning White House comeback.