Iran Guards chief warns Israel of 'bitter consequences' after attack

By AFP | 1h ago
Commuters drive past a billboard bearing pictures of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian (second left), armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri (left) US President Joe Biden (second right) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Vali-Asr square in Tehran on October 27, 2024. [AFP]

The top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards has warned Israel it would face "bitter consequences" after its attack on Iranian military sites, local media said on Monday.

Guards chief Hossein Salami, quoted by Tasnim news agency, said Israel had "failed to achieve its ominous goals" with its air raids on Saturday.

Israel struck military sites in response to Tehran's October 1 missile attack, itself retaliation for the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander.

Salami said the Israeli attack was a sign of "miscalculation and helplessness" as Israel battles Tehran-aligned militants in Gaza and Lebanon.

"Its bitter consequences will be unimaginable" for Israel, Salami warned according to Tasnim.

Iranian media have played down the severity of the Israeli operation, signalling what analysts say is the Islamic republic's reluctance to escalate further.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday said that Israel's attack which killed four soldiers "should neither be exaggerated nor minimised".
He described it as a "miscalculation" on Israel's part.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said: "We do not seek war but we will defend the rights of our nation and country."

Iran "will give an appropriate response to the aggression of the Zionist regime," Pezeshkian added.

Also on Sunday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated Iran's "right to respond", also saying that Tehran had "received indications" hours before Israel's attack.
US news website Axios on Saturday said Israel has "sent message to Iran" ahead of its attack and warned it "against a response."

