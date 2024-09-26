The Standard

Israel foreign minister says 'no ceasefire' with Hezbollah 'until victory'

By AFP | 2d ago
A Hezbollah fighter is seen standing at attention in an orange field near the town of Naqura on the Lebanese-Israeli border. [Joseph Eid, AFP]

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday there would be no ceasefire with Lebanon's Hezbollah, after the US and its allies proposed a 21-day halt to the fighting.

"There will be no ceasefire in the north. We will continue to fight against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation with all our strength until victory and the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes," Katz said in a post on social media platform X, referring to tens of thousands who have been displaced.

More to follow....

Related Topics

Lebanon Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Hezbollah
.

Latest Stories

Allow me to perform my duties, DP Gachagua tells detractors
Allow me to perform my duties, DP Gachagua tells detractors
Politics
By Jane Mugambi
29 mins ago
How to protect your children from sexual predators
Features
By Peter Muiruri
53 mins ago
Man sues Nakuru County for increasing medical fees at Level 4 and 5 hospitals
Rift Valley
By Julius Chepkwony
53 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Anti-Gachagua Mt Kenya MPs develop cold feet on ouster bid
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Premium Anti-Gachagua Mt Kenya MPs develop cold feet on ouster bid
Thinning choices for Gachagua as impeachment reality hits home
By Kennedy Gachuhi 1 hr ago
Premium Thinning choices for Gachagua as impeachment reality hits home
How rot in police force drives away businesses
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Premium How rot in police force drives away businesses
Inside Cherargei Bill that seeks to increase presidential term limit
By Edwin Nyarangi 19 hrs ago
Premium Inside Cherargei Bill that seeks to increase presidential term limit
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved