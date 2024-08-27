The Standard

India police fire tear gas, water cannon at protesters

By AFP | 1d ago
Polish President Andrzej Duda (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks at Belweder Palace in Warsaw, Poland on August 22, 2024.

Police in India fired tear gas and water cannon on Tuesday as they clashed with thousands of protesters seeking justice for a doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata this month.

The discovery of the 31-year-old doctor's bloodied body at a state-run hospital in the eastern city stoked nationwide anger at the chronic issue of violence against women.

Tuesday's demonstration saw thousands march to a government building in Kolkata to demand the resignation of Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal state.

They shouted slogans and clashed with police, who charged the crowd with batons in an effort to disperse it.

Namita Ghosh, a college student who attended the protest, told AFP that the crowd had intended to "protest peacefully" before the baton charge.

At least 100 protesters "have been arrested on the charge of creating violence", a senior police official told AFP on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Numerous protests in Kolkata prompted by the crime have transformed into unruly political rallies, with police scuffling with demonstrators from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) angry at the state government.

The Hindu-nationalist BJP is the party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but it is an opposition party in West Bengal, of which Kolkata is the capital.

They have accused Banerjee's government of creating an unsafe environment for women that allowed crimes including the doctor's murder to occur.

The woman's body was found in the teaching hospital's seminar hall, suggesting she had gone there for a break during a 36-hour shift.

Doctors' associations in many cities launched strikes over the murder that cut off non-essential services, though medical professionals have since returned to work.

One man has been detained over the crime.

The gruesome nature of the attack has invoked comparisons with the horrific 2012 gang rape and murder of a young woman on a Delhi bus.

That incident sparked widespread outrage in a country where sexual violence against women is endemic, with an average of nearly 90 rapes a day were reported in 2022 in the country of 1.4 billion people.

Related Topics

Indian Protesters Murder in Kolkata India
.

Latest Stories

Banish bad memories and learn to move on
Banish bad memories and learn to move on
Living
By Esther Muchene
49 mins ago
Judy Nyawira showers Abel Mutua with love on his birthday
Entertainment
By Vincent Kejitan
54 mins ago
Psychologist links rise in suspicious deaths to cultural beliefs in jinxes
Features
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Give us some work to do, deputy governors plead with Senate
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
Premium Give us some work to do, deputy governors plead with Senate
Businessman seeks to upstage Tanzania firm in Bamburi buyout
By Esther Dianah and Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Premium Businessman seeks to upstage Tanzania firm in Bamburi buyout
From air to sea: Kenya makes new turn in its export plans
By Willis Oketch 2 hrs ago
Premium From air to sea: Kenya makes new turn in its export plans
Raila goes global as Ruto sets up shop on his turf
By Ndungu Gachane 17 hrs ago
Premium Raila goes global as Ruto sets up shop on his turf
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved