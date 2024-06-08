The Standard

UN passes China-proposed resolution to establish International Day for Dialogue

By Xinhua | 20m ago

 

Fu Cong (at the podium and on the screens), China's permanent representative to the United Nations, introduces a draft resolution to establish the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations at the UN General Assembly plenary session at the UN headquarters in New York, on June 7, 2024. [Xinhua]

The 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution proposed by China to establish the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

The resolution states that all civilizational achievements are "the collective heritage of humankind." It advocates respecting the diversity of civilizations, emphasizing "the crucial role of dialogue" among civilizations in maintaining world peace, promoting common development, enhancing human well-being, and achieving collective progress.

The resolution calls for "equal dialogue and mutual respect" among different civilizations, fully reflecting the core essence of the Global Civilization Initiative. It decides to designate June 10 as the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, introduced the draft resolution at the UNGA plenary session, stating that in the current context of multiple interlocking crises and challenges, the world has entered a new period of instability and change, placing human society once again at the crossroads of history.

Against this backdrop, China proposed the establishment of the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations to fully leverage the importance of civilizational dialogue in "eliminating discrimination and prejudice, enhancing understanding and trust, promoting people-to-people connectivity, and strengthening solidarity and cooperation." This initiative injects positive energy into the global effort to address common challenges.

It demonstrates "China's firm support for multilateralism" and the work of the United Nations, highlighting China's responsibility as a major country in a century of unprecedented changes, the ambassador said. 

Related Topics

International Day for Dialogue International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations UN General Assembly China-proposed UNGA Resolutions
.

Latest Stories

UN: Almost 33 million people in Sahel need lifesaving aid, protection
UN: Almost 33 million people in Sahel need lifesaving aid, protection
Africa
By Xinhua
10 mins ago
Yemen's Houthis claim fresh attacks against two commercial vessels in Red Sea
Asia
By Xinhua
15 mins ago
UN passes China-proposed resolution to establish International Day for Dialogue
World
By Xinhua
20 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

69,000 Kenyans living in modern slavery
By Marion Kithi 1 hr ago
Premium 69,000 Kenyans living in modern slavery
AG seeks dismissal of Jowie's death penalty appeal
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Premium AG seeks dismissal of Jowie's death penalty appeal
Crisis looms in junior secondary as more students join Grade Nine
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Premium Crisis looms in junior secondary as more students join Grade Nine
Why must we over-borrow, overspend, then tax Kenyans more?
By Irungu Houghton 1 hr ago
Premium Why must we over-borrow, overspend, then tax Kenyans more?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved