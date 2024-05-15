Slovak PM shot after government meeting, taken to hospital

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. [AFP]

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was on Wednesday shot and hospitalised after a cabinet meeting in the central town of Handlova, local media said.

The Dennik N daily, whose reporter saw the premier being lifted into a car by security guards, reported that the suspected gunman had been detained by police.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova condemned the "brutal and reckless" attack on PM Robert Fico, following reports that he had been shot.

"I am shocked. I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment to recover from the attack," she said in a statement, calling it "a brutal and reckless attack".