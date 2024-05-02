The Standard

UN estimates rebuilding Gaza will cost $30b to $40b

By AFP | 1h ago

A picture shows a view of a devastated neighbourhood in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 2, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement. [AFP]

A UN agency said Thursday that rebuilding war-wracked Gaza will cost an estimated $30 billion to $40 billion and require an effort on a scale unseen since World War II.

"The United Nations Development Programme's initial estimates for the reconstruction of... the Gaza Strip surpass $30 billion and could reach up to $40 billion," said UN assistant secretary-general Abdallah al-Dardari.

"The scale of the destruction is huge and unprecedented... This is a mission that the global community has not dealt with since World War II," Dardari told a press conference in the Jordanian capital Amman.

He added that if Gaza's reconstruction were to be carried out through the normal process, "it could take decades, and the Palestinian people do not have the luxury of waiting for decades".

"It is therefore important that we act quickly to re-house people in decent housing and restore their lives to normal -- economically, socially, in terms of health and education".

"This is our top priority, and it must be achieved within the first three years following the cessation of hostilities."

He estimated the total rubble from bombardment and explosions at 37 million tonnes.

"We are talking about a colossal figure, and this figure is increasing every day," he said. "The latest data indicates that it is already approaching 40 million tonnes."

The UN official also said, "72 percent of all residential buildings have been completely or partially destroyed".

"Reconstruction must be planned carefully, efficiently, and with extreme flexibility because we do not know how the war will end" and what type of post-war governance will be established in the Gaza Strip.

Related Topics

Gaza Israel-Palestine War Israel-Palestine Conflict
.

Latest Stories

Several parts of Kenya in the dark
Several parts of Kenya in the dark
National
By Winfrey Owino
22 mins ago
UN estimates rebuilding Gaza will cost $30b to $40b
World
By AFP
1 hr ago
List: NTSA Revokes licenses for 64 PSV operators
National
By Denis Omondi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

General Francis Ogolla's death: Unanswered questions
By Macharia Munene 4 hrs ago
Premium General Francis Ogolla's death: Unanswered questions
Property can't be shared until couples divorce, declares court
By Julius Chepkwony 4 hrs ago
Premium Property can't be shared until couples divorce, declares court
Supremacy battle: MPs 'hijack' Gachagua event to praise Nyoro
By Ndung'u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Premium Supremacy battle: MPs 'hijack' Gachagua event to praise Nyoro
Push to extend presidential term reeks of ulterior motive
By Elias Mokua 4 hrs ago
Premium Push to extend presidential term reeks of ulterior motive
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved