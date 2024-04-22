Netanyahu vows to reject any US sanctions on Israeli army

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. [VOA]

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to reject any sanction on the country’s military.

Netanyahu reacted on Sunday, April 21 amidst reports that the US plans to impose sanctions on its military army for alleged rights violations.

“If anyone thinks they can impose sanction on a unit of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). I will fight with all my strength,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

Earlier, the Axios news agency Reuters reported that the United States was planning to impose fresh sanctions on Israel’s Netzah Yehuda battalion which operated in the West Bank.

However, the military dismissed the news saying it was not aware of any such measures.

“Following publication about sanctions against the battalion, the IDF is not aware of the issue. If a decision is made on the matter it will be reviewed. The IDF works and will continue to work to investigate any unusual event in a practical manner and according to law,” the military is quoted by Reuters news.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant called on the US to withdraw its intention to sanction Netzah Yehuda, saying the world was watching the ties between the US and Israel more closely than ever.

"Any attempt to criticise an entire unit casts a heavy shadow on the actions of the IDF," a statement from Mr Gallant read, adding "This is not the right path for partners and friends".

Secretary of the States Antony Blinken while commenting on the matter on Friday said that he had made "determinations" regarding accusations of Israel violating a set of US laws that prohibits providing military assistance to individuals or security force units that commit gross violations of human rights.

However, the incidents that were the subject of the allegations were mostly before the October 7 war between Israel and Gaza.

Meanwhile, the toll in the West Bank and Gaza is on a surge.