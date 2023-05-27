Court sentences four Hong Kong students in bomb plot

Confiscated evidence displayed after nine people were arrested over an alleged plot to plant bombs around Hong Kong. [AP Photo]

A court sentenced four Hong Kong students for their role in a prevented bomb plot.

The four previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause an explosion after police thwarted their plot and arrested them in July 2021.

The alleged targets included court buildings.

Judge Alex Lee said the oldest defendant in the group, 21-year-old Alexander Au, was more culpable in the plot, given his involvement in renting a hotel room and carrying out reconnaissance of targeted buildings.

Au was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison.

The other defendants, who are between 17 and 20 years old, played lesser roles, the judge said, and were ordered to be sent to juvenile rehabilitation facilities.