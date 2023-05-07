The Standard

First lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly

By AP | 12m ago
Roof decorations depicting mythical sacred beasts are silhouetted near a penumbral lunar eclipse partially blocked by clouds during the early hours of Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Beijing. [AP Photo]

Stargazers in Asia and Australia had the best seats for the year’s first lunar eclipse.

The four-hour eclipse got underway late Friday or early Saturday, depending on the location, as the moon slipped into the fringes of Earth’s shadow.

In what’s known as a penumbral lunar eclipse, the full moon passed within the outer part of Earth’s shadow, causing the moon to dim only slightly. Such an eclipse isn’t as dramatic as a partial lunar eclipse or a total lunar eclipse when the moon, Earth and sun are perfectly aligned.

The eclipse was visible from beginning to end, weather permitting, as far west as Saudi Arabia and Africa’s western coast, as far east as Japan and New Zealand’s South Island, and from the South Pole to Siberia. Almost all of Europe also got in on some of the action.

The Virtual Telescope Project showed a livestream of the moon rising over the countryside in Tuscany, Italy.

“Even subtle astronomical events like this one make me excited and happy to share them,” astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, the project’s founder, said in an email.

The next lunar eclipse in October will put on a better display.

The eastern portions of both Americas will get to see at least part of a partial lunar eclipse, when some but not all of the moon passes through the Earth’s dark, central shadow. Asia, Africa and Europe will be treated to the whole show.

A total lunar eclipse isn’t on tap until 2025 with North America and the western half of South America in front-row seats.

Related Topics

First Lunar Eclipse Earth's Shadow Full Moon Penumbral Lunar Eclipse
.

Latest Stories

First lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly
First lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly
World
By AP
12 mins ago
Real Madrid overcomes Osasuna to win Copa del Rey
Football
By Associated Press
27 mins ago
Premium Is parliamentary system Kenya's only antidote to political crises?
Politics
By Anyang’ Nyong’o
37 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Which way? Raila, Ruto allies blow hot and cold ahead of planned talks
By Biketi Kikechi 37 mins ago
Premium Which way? Raila, Ruto allies blow hot and cold ahead of planned talks
Is parliamentary system Kenya's only antidote to political crises?
By Anyang’ Nyong’o 37 mins ago
Premium Is parliamentary system Kenya's only antidote to political crises?
IMF boss: Why we don't see Kenya defaulting on Eurobond debt
By Brian Ngugi 42 mins ago
Premium IMF boss: Why we don't see Kenya defaulting on Eurobond debt
First on scene! Telling stories about the pain of others and living with the consequences
By Caleb Atemi 42 mins ago
Premium First on scene! Telling stories about the pain of others and living with the consequences
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Mazda Axela
  • 2015 Mazda Axela
  • Mileage : 53600
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,750,000
2016 Nissan Serena
  • 2016 Nissan Serena
  • Mileage : 68000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 1,750,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • 3 Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • House Type:Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 16,500,000
Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • 3 Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • House Type:Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 16,500,000
Superb voluminous two bedroom apartment near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • 3 Superb voluminous two bedroom apartment near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • House Type:Superb voluminous two bedroom apartment near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 10,500,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Counter Fraud Specialist
  • Employer: Britam
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Corporate Health CSE
  • Employer: Britam
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Support Analyst
  • Employer: Britam
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Pharmacy Technician
  • Employer: Ital Global
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved