The Standard

German Catholic Church to bless same-sex marriages from 2026

By AP News | 1h ago

Pope Francis greets Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the German bishops' conference, during an audience at the Vatican June 24, 2021. Bätzing said he assured the pope that German Catholics do not want to split from the church. (CNS/Vatican Media)

A meeting between Germany’s Catholic bishops and lay representatives agreed Friday to call for the church to approve blessings of same-sex unions.

The three-day gathering, which is part of the “Synodal Path” launched in 2019 in response to the sex abuse crisis that has rocked the church in Germany and many other countries, brings together more than 200 representatives of Catholic life in Germany.

A majority of 176 participants voted in favor of same-sex blessings starting from March 2026. Fourteen participants voted against them, while 12 abstained. Crucially, the necessary two-thirds backing of the 67 German bishops was also reached, the news agency dpa reported.

Many congregations already perform such ceremonies, but these aren’t formally approved by the Catholic Church, a position the Vatican restated in 2021.

In an effort to assuage concerns from Rome, German church leaders have insisted the process won’t trigger a schism.

However, Pope Francis himself said in a January interview with The Associated Press that the process might become harmfully “ideological.”

For the global Catholic Church, the pontiff has called for a two-part synod, or assembly, that will bring bishops and laity to discuss the future direction of the church and ways in which it can rejuvenate its mission.

At the same time, German bishops face pressure from frustrated grassroots Catholics in a country where Christians are roughly equally divided between Protestants and Catholics

Related Topics

German Catholic Church same sex marriages Catholic Church
.

Latest Stories

Kenyans can now access marriage certificates online
Kenyans can now access marriage certificates online
World
By Fred Kagonye
39 mins ago
President Ruto picks Susan Koech as new CBK Deputy Governor
Business
By Fred Kagonye
53 mins ago
German Catholic Church to bless same-sex marriages from 2026
World
By AP News
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Start-up to lose Sh192m for failing to defend its case
By Paul Ogemba 3 hrs ago
Premium Start-up to lose Sh192m for failing to defend its case
New rules for school uniforms
By Augustine Oduor 3 hrs ago
Premium New rules for school uniforms
Kenyans are ready to soil their fingers in toil, in lands near and far to feed the nation
By Peter Kimani 3 hrs ago
Premium Kenyans are ready to soil their fingers in toil, in lands near and far to feed the nation
How two words cost KRA Sh900m case against Coca Cola company
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Premium How two words cost KRA Sh900m case against Coca Cola company
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Toyota Harrier
  • 2015 Toyota Harrier
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 3,580,000
2015 Mazda Axela
  • 2015 Mazda Axela
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,700,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000
Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • 3 Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Laundry Technician
  • Employer: Peoplelink Consultants Ltd
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Bicycle Rider
  • Employer: Peoplelink Consultants Ltd
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Plant Mechanic
  • Employer: Peoplelink Consultants Ltd
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Cooler Technician
  • Employer: The Coca-Cola Company
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nyeri

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved
The Standard
Make this Easter memorable with our KES999 annual offer!