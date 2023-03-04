The Standard

The Nigerian Supreme Court has extended the use of old currency till the end of 2023

By VOA | 43m ago

Nigeria's Supreme Court has declared the government's rollout of newly-designed currency to be unconstitutional and ordered that old notes remain in circulation until the end of the year.

The Supreme Court ruling Friday followed a lawsuit filed in February by 16 Nigerian state governors asking that the old 200-, 500- and 1,000-naira notes be allowed to circulate for a longer period.

The Central Bank of Nigeria redesigned the bills last year and initially gave Nigerians only six weeks to exchange old bills for new ones. The deadline was later extended by 10 days but the bank retired the old 500- and 1,000-naira notes last month.

Authorities said the redesign was to rein in excess cash, fight crime and kidnapping, and address inflation and counterfeiting.

However, Justice Emmanuel Agim ruled the policy backed by President Muhammadu Buhari was an unconstitutional use of executive power and breached the fundamental rights of Nigerian citizens.

Three people were killed in protests against the policy that turned violent.

Nextier economist Ndu Nwokolo said he's not hopeful the Central Bank of Nigeria and Buhari will comply with the court's ruling soon.

"The executive can say, 'OK, we've heard the Supreme Court, we're going to do that.' But however long it takes them to do that [obey], who's going take them to court to say, 'You've been asked to implement this and you've not started implementing it?'" Nwokolo said.

Buhari refused to obey a February 8 order by the Supreme Court to suspend the planned February 10 deadline for turning in the old bills.

The Supreme Court said that was a sign of dictatorship.

But Nwokolo said Buhari's move could have been a deliberate act by the president to discourage vote buying during the election season. Nigeria went to the polls last weekend to elect a new president and lawmakers.

Next week, various states will hold gubernatorial elections.

Nigeria is also facing intensifying fuel shortages due to a disruption in the product distribution chain caused by activities of cross-border smugglers.

Many are hoping the new president will address these problems once and for all

Related Topics

Nigeria Nigeria cash crisis Nigerian Supreme Court
.

Latest Stories

Munya ally nominated by Governor Kawira Mwangaza for top post
Munya ally nominated by Governor Kawira Mwangaza for top post
Politics
By Phares Mutembei
3 mins ago
Chemelil Sugar to resume operations after striking deal with farmers
Business
By Olivia Odhiambo
28 mins ago
Six Nigerian states drop from Presidential petition
World
By AP News
37 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Bloody birthday: Suspect recounts encounter with girlfriend
By Lynn Kolongei 1 hr ago
Premium Bloody birthday: Suspect recounts encounter with girlfriend
Making of super UDA as Ruto moves to consolidate power
By Brian Otieno 2 hrs ago
Premium Making of super UDA as Ruto moves to consolidate power
Playing hardball with the 'Big Boys' will hurt our rather shaky economy
By Patrick Muinde 2 hrs ago
Premium Playing hardball with the 'Big Boys' will hurt our rather shaky economy
Why two of five Supreme Court judges rejected LGBTQI petition
By Paul Ogemba 2 hrs ago
Premium Why two of five Supreme Court judges rejected LGBTQI petition
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2008 Toyota Auris
  • 2008 Toyota Auris
  • Mileage : 120000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2008
  • Price: KES 850,000
2003 Subaru Forester SG5
  • 2003 Subaru Forester SG5
  • Mileage : 145000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2003
  • Price: KES 700,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000
Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • 3 Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
House For Sale In Membley
  • 3 House For Sale In Membley
  • House Type:House For Sale In Membley
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 23,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Driver & Rider
  • Employer: The Mater Misericordiae Hospital
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Ambulance Operator
  • Employer: The Mater Misericordiae Hospital
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Nurse - Homa Bay
  • Employer: Oasis Healthcare Group Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Homa Bay
  • Nurse - Siaya
  • Employer: Oasis Healthcare Group Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Siaya

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved