Football clubs mourn Turkey earthquake victim Christian Atsu

By Fred Kagonye | 44m ago

Football clubs have mourned Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu who was, on Saturday, found dead at a building where he lived in Turkey.

Until his death, Atsu played for Turkish football club Hatayspor. The club announced that plans are being made to repatriate his body to Ghana where he will be buried.

“We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness,” Hatayspor tweeted.

English Premier League club Newcastle United, where he played between 2016 and 2021, wrote: “We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey's devastating earthquakes. A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters. Rest in peace, Christian.”

Chelsea Football Club, where Atsu also had a stint, said: “Chelsea sends our heartfelt condolences to Christian’s family and friends and to all those affected by the earthquake tragedy.”

Everton, another English football club where Atsu spent time at, said: “We are deeply saddened by today's news that Christian Atsu has been found dead following the earthquake in Turkey earlier this month. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues at Hatayspor and everyone affected by this tragic event that has claimed so many lives.”

Bournemouth Football Club, where he played on loan between May 2015 and January 2016, tweeted: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Christian Atsu. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends at this awful time.”

Nottingham Forest Football Club, in solidarity with other English clubs and the football world, wrote: “We are devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Christian Atsu. Our thoughts are with Christian’s friends and family, and everyone affected by the awful events in Turkey and Syria.”

Liverpool, on their part, said: “The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Christian’s friends and family, as well as all those affected by the devastating loss in Turkey and Syria.”

Atsu died at the age of 31.

