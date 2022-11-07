SECTIONS

Tanzania: Small plane crashes into Lake Victoria, 19 dead

By AP News | 1h ago

Rescuers in boats and standing in the water are seen around the tail fin of a crashed Precision Air passenger aircraft on the shores of Lake Victoria in Bukoba, in western Tanzania Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. [Courtesy, AP]

A small passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania, and the country’s prime minister says 19 people on board were killed.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa gave the new death toll, up from three. Earlier, local authorities said 26 of those on the Precision Air flight from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam were rescued and taken to a hospital. It was not clear if any of those who were rescued died at the hospital.

Photos showed the plane, which was headed to Bukoba Airport, mostly submerged in the lake. Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline company.

“We have managed to save quite a number of people,” Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale told journalists.

“When the aircraft was about 100 meters (328 feet) midair, it encountered problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane plunged into the water,” he said.

Mwampaghale said the rescue efforts were continuing.

Related Topics

Precision Air Lake Victoria Uganda Tanzania
.

Latest Stories

Breast cancer screening, your sure bet to win the fight
Breast cancer screening, your sure bet to win the fight
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
How swelling lakes impact sex education
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
Vet with passion for public health
Health & Science
By Rose Mukonyo
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

Breast cancer screening, your sure bet to win the fight
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Breast cancer screening, your sure bet to win the fight
How swelling lakes impact sex education
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
How swelling lakes impact sex education
Vet with passion for public health
By Rose Mukonyo 1 hr ago
Vet with passion for public health
Climate change fuels malaria infection
By Rose Mukonyo 1 hr ago
Climate change fuels malaria infection

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved