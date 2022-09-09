SECTIONS

Queen Elizabeth II dead, Buckingham Palace announces

By BBC News | 3w ago
Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

All the Queen's children travelled to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision.

Her grandson, Prince William, is also there, with his brother, Prince Harry, on his way.

Related Topics

Queen Elizabeth II UK Dead
.

Latest Stories

Guinea removed as host of 2025 African Cup in latest switch
Guinea removed as host of 2025 African Cup in latest switch
Football
By Associated Press
21 mins ago
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
Europe
By AP
51 mins ago
Juicy crime stories on DCI Facebook and Twitter pages stop as Ruto settles in
National
By Brian Okoth
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

Guinea removed as host of 2025 African Cup in latest switch
By Associated Press 21 mins ago
Guinea removed as host of 2025 African Cup in latest switch
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
By AP 51 mins ago
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
Juicy crime stories on DCI Facebook and Twitter pages stop as Ruto settles in
By Brian Okoth 1 hr ago
Juicy crime stories on DCI Facebook and Twitter pages stop as Ruto settles in
Why we must allow KQ to beat the turbulence
By Leonard Khafafa 1 hr ago
Why we must allow KQ to beat the turbulence

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved