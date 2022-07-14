SECTIONS

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi quits after 5-Star mutiny

By Reuters | Jul 14th 2022
Italian Pime Minister Mario Draghi. [Reuters]

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has said he would resign on Thursday after a party in his ruling coalition did not participate in a confidence vote.

"I will tender my resignation to the president of the republic this evening," Draghi told the cabinet, according to a statement released by his office.

"The national unity coalition that backed this government no longer exists," added Draghi, the former European Central Bank president who has been prime minister of a broad coalition since February 2021.

The confidence vote had become a focal point for tensions within Draghi's government as its parties prepare to fight each other in a national election due by early 2023.

The decision by the 5-Star party to boycott the confidence vote on Thursday had plunged Italy into political uncertainty and risked undermining efforts to secure billions of euros in European Union funds, tackle a damaging drought and reduce its reliance on Russian gas.

Draghi raised the stakes by saying he would not want to lead a government without 5-Star, who emerged as the largest party in the previous election in 2018 but have since suffered defections and a loss of public support.

It could lead to national elections as early as September or October after other coalition parties said there should be a vote if 5-Star no longer backed the government.

Related Topics

Italian PM Mario Draghi Resigns
.

Latest Stories

President Kenyatta condoles with family of late retired President Mwai Kibaki
President Kenyatta condoles with family of late retired President Mwai Kibaki
National
By PSCU
9 minutes ago
Italian PM Draghi quits after 5-Star mutiny
World
By Reuters
18 minutes ago
Premium Colonel Mustafa: I am ready for Marya
Showbiz
By Mkala Mwaghesha
28 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

EU Parliament condemns arrest of Cardinal Joseph Zen
By Mwangi Maina 3 hours ago
EU Parliament condemns arrest of Cardinal Joseph Zen
Twitter down for thousands of users globally
By Reuters 4 hours ago
Twitter down for thousands of users globally
US accuses Russia of forcibly deporting Ukrainians
By VOA 8 hours ago
US accuses Russia of forcibly deporting Ukrainians
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives as protests end clan dominance
By Reuters 1 day ago
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives as protests end clan dominance

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel