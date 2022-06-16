× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

UK condemns court decision to block Rwanda deportation, will not leave convention

EUROPE
By Reuters | Jun 16th 2022 | 2 min read

An activist blocking a road leading away from the Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre holds a banner during a protest against the British Governments plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, near Heathrow airport in London. [Reuters]

Britain has no plans to leave the European Convention on Human Rights, but the Strasbourg court which enforces it overstepped its powers in blocking the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

The government was thwarted in its attempt to send a handful of migrants on a charter plane more than 4,000 miles (6,4000 km) to Rwanda on Tuesday after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) stepped in to issue injunctions, cancelling the flight.

Raab, who is also Britain's justice secretary, criticised the Strasbourg-based court for essentially blocking the flight, part of a policy which London says will stem the flow of migrants making dangerous trips across the English Channel from France.

Raab said the flights would take place despite criticism from the United Nations, the leadership of the Church of England and Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, who has privately described the plan as "appalling" according to media reports.

KEEP READING

"Our plans involve staying within the Convention, the European Convention. It is also important the Strasbourg court reflects and stays faithful to its mandate as part of the convention," he told BBC television.

"The Strasbourg court itself has said for many years that there's no binding power of injunction. And then later on they said: 'Well actually, we can issue such binding injunctions.' It is not grounded in the Convention," Raab told Sky News.

The European court's late intervention had led some in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party to call for Britain to pull out of the European Convention on Human Rights altogether.

Challenged over death threats on social media to human rights lawyers, Raab said they were unacceptable but Britain's Human Rights Act had led to an "industry" of lawyers promoting "elastic interpretations" of the law on behalf of their clients.

He added that the government could not give a fixed date for when it would be able to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Ruto: Sakaja has the papers
DP Ruto defends Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s academic credentials saying he has a degree
How online sellers are finding a lifeline in using technology
Established as well as budding entrepreneurs are today selling and promoting their products and services through social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and even TikTok.

MOST READ

Advocacy group writes to Janet Museveni over Sakaja degree
Advocacy group writes to Janet Museveni over Sakaja degree

AFRICA

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenya and UK ties dominate Queen Elizabeth II's birthday party in Nairobi

By Mwangi Maina | 3 days ago

Kenya and UK ties dominate Queen Elizabeth II's birthday party in Nairobi
Turkey opens the doors to media partnerships in Africa

By Esther Dianah | 10 days ago

Turkey opens the doors to media partnerships in Africa
Russian diplomat in Switzerland says he resigns over Ukraine invasion

By Reuters | 23 days ago

Russian diplomat in Switzerland says he resigns over Ukraine invasion
Russia Ukraine war: Here's everything you need to know right now

By Reuters | 1 month ago

Russia Ukraine war: Here's everything you need to know right now

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC