× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Thailand legalises growing and consumption of marijuana

WORLD
By Reuters | Jun 9th 2022 | 2 min read
Rittipomng Bachkul holds up a piece of cannabis at the Highland Cafe in Thailand. [Reuters]

Thailand legalised the growing of marijuana and its consumption in food and drinks on Thursday, the first Asian country to do so, with the aim of boosting its agriculture and tourism sectors but smoking pot is still against the law.

Shoppers queued up at outlets selling cannabis-infused drinks, sweets and other items as advocates of the plant welcomed the reform in a country that has long had a reputation for strict anti-drug laws.

Among those at the front of the queue at one Bangkok shop was Rittipong Dachkul, 24, waiting since Wednesday evening to buy his first ever legal marijuana.

"I took a bus here after I got off work," Rittipong told Reuters.

"We're now able to find it easily, we don’t have to worry about the source, but I have no idea about the quality," he said, referring to the strength of the products on offer.

KEEP READING

Thailand, which has a tradition of using cannabis to relieve pain and fatigue, legalised medicinal marijuana in 2018.

The government, banking on the plant as a cash crop, plans to give away a million plants to encourage farmers to take up its cultivation.

"After COVID, the economy going down the drain, we really do need this," said Chokwan Kitty Chopaka, who owns a shop selling cannabis gum sweets.

But authorities aim to head off an explosion of recreational use by limiting the strength of the products on offer.

The possession and sale of cannabis extracts containing more than 0.2% of its psychoactive ingredient, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is not allowed, which will mean smokers of the drug known as "pot", "weed" and a host of other names, will struggle to get "stoned".

"Buds with 0.2% THC is considered low, so you would need to consume a lot to get high," said Suphamet Hetrakul, co-founder of the Teera Group, which grows cannabis for medical use. THC is concentrated in the plant's flowers or buds. Those who break the law can still face jail and fines.

Cannabis growers have to register on a government app called PlookGanja, or grow ganja, another nickname for the spikey-leafed plant. Nearly 100,000 people have signed up to the app, said health ministry official Paisan Dankhum.

Suphamet said he was concerned about quality control among the many new cultivators.

"It will be hard to control the level of THC and other contaminants in their products and that could be dangerous for consumers,” Suphamet said.

The health ministry said it has approved 1,181 products including cosmetics and food, containing cannabis extracts and it expects that the industry will earn as much as 15 billion baht ($435.16 million) by 2026.

Agro-industrial conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl and energy firm Gunkul Engineering have teamed up to produce food and drinks infused with the extract.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Ex-soccer chief Blatter too ill to testify at his fraud trial
The trial of former Fifa president Sepp Blatter and French footballing legend Michel Platini over alleged corrupt payments ground to a halt
WhatsApp given until July to comply with EU consumer law
WhatsApp said it would respond to the letter in due course.

MOST READ

County officers slapped with hefty fines over Sh5.6m tender award
County officers slapped with hefty fines over Sh5.6m tender award

RIFT VALLEY

By Nikko Tanui

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Twitter shareholders to vote on sale to Elon Musk by August

By Reuters | 22 minutes ago

Twitter shareholders to vote on sale to Elon Musk by August
WhatsApp given until July to comply with EU consumer law

By Reuters | 35 minutes ago

WhatsApp given until July to comply with EU consumer law
Trial for two men suspected of killing Dutch crime reporter starts

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Trial for two men suspected of killing Dutch crime reporter starts
Gupta brothers arrested in Dubai

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Gupta brothers arrested in Dubai

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC