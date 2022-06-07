Trial for two men suspected of killing Dutch crime reporter starts
WORLD
By
Reuters
| Jun 7th 2022 | 2 min read
A trial of the suspected gunman and the getaway driver involved in last year's killing of celebrity Dutch crime reporter Peter R. De Vries opened on Tuesday and the two men could face life imprisonment if convicted.
De Vries was gunned down last July on a busy Amsterdam street. The killing prompted a nationwide outpouring of grief and anger and raised concerns about the ability of the criminal underworld to eliminate a prominent public figure who was considered a threat.
De Vries, 64, was a popular TV personality, well-known for his programmes in which he often worked with victims' families and tirelessly pursued unsolved cases. He had received threats in the past, but refused security.
Prosecutors outlining their case on Tuesday said the 22-year-old Dutchman and a 36-year-old Polish national faced charges of murder and illegal possession of firearms.
The pair were arrested within hours of the shooting on a Dutch highway in the alleged getaway vehicle. Police said the weapon allegedly used to kill De Vries was found in the car.
KEEP READING
The Dutch suspect, Delano Geerman, told judges he did not want to comment on the accusations. The second suspect, identified as Kamil Egiert, told the court he was not responsible for the murder.
"My role in everything was only that of driver, I knew nothing about the murder and I did not murder anybody," he told judges.
The case opening on Tuesday deals only with the hit men who carried out the killing while an investigation into who ordered it is continuing, prosecutors said.
RELATED VIDEOS
Our administration has failed traders, says Mombasa Deputy GovernorDG Kingi promised to invest Sh1 billion to help women, the youth and persons with disability (PWDs) if elected governor.
KPA signs Sh39b grant with Jica for Dongo Kundu economic zoneMeanwhile, the Sh32 billion phase two of the second container terminal at the Port of Mombasa has been completed and is awaiting commissioning next month.
MOST READ
This could be the reason Uhuru Kenyatta snubbed his deputy on Madaraka Day
MACHARIA MUNENE
- Strathmore University student found dead in hostel
COUNTIES
By Mate Tongola
- Jimi Wanjigi disqualified from presidential race over lack of degree
POLITICS
- High courts bars IEBC from clearing Cleophas Malala
WESTERN
- Irungu Kang'ata's Murang'a governorship bid faces hurdle
POLITICS
- William Ruto's KK alliance to field one aspirant per seat
POLITICS