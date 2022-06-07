× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Trial for two men suspected of killing Dutch crime reporter starts

WORLD
By Reuters | Jun 7th 2022 | 2 min read
The Court where the trial of two men accused of killing celebrity Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries will take place. [Reuters]

A trial of the suspected gunman and the getaway driver involved in last year's killing of celebrity Dutch crime reporter Peter R. De Vries opened on Tuesday and the two men could face life imprisonment if convicted.

De Vries was gunned down last July on a busy Amsterdam street. The killing prompted a nationwide outpouring of grief and anger and raised concerns about the ability of the criminal underworld to eliminate a prominent public figure who was considered a threat.

De Vries, 64, was a popular TV personality, well-known for his programmes in which he often worked with victims' families and tirelessly pursued unsolved cases. He had received threats in the past, but refused security.

Prosecutors outlining their case on Tuesday said the 22-year-old Dutchman and a 36-year-old Polish national faced charges of murder and illegal possession of firearms.

The pair were arrested within hours of the shooting on a Dutch highway in the alleged getaway vehicle. Police said the weapon allegedly used to kill De Vries was found in the car.

KEEP READING

The Dutch suspect, Delano Geerman, told judges he did not want to comment on the accusations. The second suspect, identified as Kamil Egiert, told the court he was not responsible for the murder.

"My role in everything was only that of driver, I knew nothing about the murder and I did not murder anybody," he told judges.

The case opening on Tuesday deals only with the hit men who carried out the killing while an investigation into who ordered it is continuing, prosecutors said.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Our administration has failed traders, says Mombasa Deputy Governor
DG Kingi promised to invest Sh1 billion to help women, the youth and persons with disability (PWDs) if elected governor.
KPA signs Sh39b grant with Jica for Dongo Kundu economic zone
Meanwhile, the Sh32 billion phase two of the second container terminal at the Port of Mombasa has been completed and is awaiting commissioning next month.

MOST READ

This could be the reason Uhuru Kenyatta snubbed his deputy on Madaraka Day
This could be the reason Uhuru Kenyatta snubbed his deputy on Madaraka Day

MACHARIA MUNENE

By Macharia Munene

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Gupta brothers arrested in Dubai

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Gupta brothers arrested in Dubai
UK PM Boris Johnson wins confidence vote with 59 share

By Reuters | 14 hours ago

UK PM Boris Johnson wins confidence vote with 59 share
Musk threatens to drop Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided

By Reuters | 15 hours ago

Musk threatens to drop Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
Turkey opens the doors to media partnerships in Africa

By Esther Dianah | 1 day ago

Turkey opens the doors to media partnerships in Africa

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC