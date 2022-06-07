× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Gupta brothers arrested in Dubai

WORLD
By Reuters | Jun 7th 2022 | 2 min read

Rajesh 'Tony' Gupta (left) and Atul Gupta. [Twitter]

South Africa said on Monday the United Arab Emirates had arrested Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta, brothers who face charges of political corruption under former South African president Jacob Zuma.

Confirming South Africa's statement on Tuesday, Dubai police said on Twitter that it had coordinated with South African authorities "regarding the extradition file to complete the legal procedures".

South Africa's Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services said on Monday there were discussions between various law enforcement agencies in the UAE and South Africa "on the way forward". The two nations agreed to an extradition treaty last year.

The brothers are accused of using connections with Zuma, who ruled from 2009 to 2018, to win contracts, misappropriate state assets, influence cabinet appointments and siphon off state funds. Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing.

The Indian-born brothers left South Africa after Zuma was ousted in 2018. An inquiry was established in 2018 to examine allegations of graft during Zuma's years in power.

The UAE ratified an extradition treaty with South Africa in April 2021, a move that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's government hoped would lead to the return of the Guptas to face charges.

South Africa's largest opposition party welcomed the arrests.

"We hope that this is indeed the beginning of arrests and prosecution of those who have - locally and abroad - looted our country for years and are directly responsible for the hardships that millions of South Africans face today," the Democratic Alliance said in a statement.

RELATED VIDEOS

DCI detectives arrest Sudanese fugitive in Nairobi
Mohamed Nagi Mohamed Magzoub, a Sudanese national, was flushed out of his hideout in the city on Monday.
Women team off to Italy for world tourney
Reigning African beach volleyball champions Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Agala are expected to leave today for the World championships

