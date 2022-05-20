Sri Lanka appoints nine new cabinet members
WORLD
By
Reuters
| May 20th 2022 | 2 min read
Sri Lanka appointed nine new cabinet members on Friday, among them ministers for the critical portfolios of health, trade and tourism, as the island nation battles its worst economic crisis in history.
"Nine cabinet ministers of the new all-party government took their oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa," a presidential news statement said.
Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as prime minister this month to form a new cabinet after the president's elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned from the job.
Tourism-dependent Sri Lanka is facing a dire shortage of foreign exchange, fuel and medicines, and economic activity has slowed to a crawl.
The PM has warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis and vowed the government will buy enough fertiliser for the next planting season to boost harvests.
KEEP READING
A decision in April last year by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to ban all chemical fertilisers drastically cut crop yields and although the government has reversed the ban, no substantial imports have yet taken place.
Sri Lanka's parliament on Tuesday voted against fast-tracking an opposition move to condemn President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as the prime minister warned that the country was in a precarious economic situation and down to its last day of petrol supplies.
Lawmakers voted 119 to 68 against fast-tracking the largely symbolic motion through parliament, which reconvened for the first time since violence flared last week and the prime minister quit. It is likely to be debated later in the week.
RELATED VIDEOS
U.S. says 'Hotel Rwanda' hero Rusesabagina 'wrongly detained'Rusesabagina, 67, was sentenced last September to 25 years in prison over eight terrorism charges tied to an organization opposed to Rwandan President Paul Kagame's rule
Taliban say female Afghan TV presenters must cover face on airThe move comes days after authorities ordered women to cover their faces in public, a return to a policy of the Taliban's past hardline rule.
MOST READ
Ringa Boys High School on the spot over student's death
COUNTIES
By James Omoro
- Ngilu and Musila in talks over top seat
POLITICS
- Court blocks two children born out of wedlock from inheriting step-father's property
RIFT VALLEY
By Daniel Chege
- Oscar Sudi was not our student, ex-Highway Secondary School principal testifies
NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba
- Why Wiper isn't about to sever ties with Azimio
POLITICS
- Samuel Mugota: Wife reveals puzzling details of man shot dead at Mirema
NATIONAL