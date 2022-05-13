× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

UK says new sanctions hit Putin's network including ex-wife and cousins

WORLD
By Reuters | May 13th 2022 | 1 min read
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gives a statement on Iran detainees during a session at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, March 16, 2022. [REUTERS]

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it had imposed its latest round of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's financial network, including his ex-wife and cousins.

"We are exposing and targeting the shady network propping up Putin's luxury lifestyle and tightening the vice on his inner circle," foreign minister Liz Truss said in a statement.

"We will keep going with sanctions on all those aiding and abetting Putin's aggression until Ukraine prevails."

Britain, in concert with Western allies, has imposed sanctions on hundreds of wealthy Russian individuals as well as strategically important industrial and financial firms in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Among the 12 new names added to the British sanctions list were Putin's ex-wife Lyudmila Ocheretnaya and several of his relatives holding executive positions at major Russian firms like Gazprom. They face asset freezes and travel bans.

KEEP READING

The government said those sanctioned supported Putin in exchange for wealth, high-profile jobs and influence over Russian affairs.

 

Share this story
Jimmy Kibaki: Twitter accounts claiming I'm supporting Ruto are fake
Twitter accounts claiming I’m supporting Ruto are fake; Jimmy Kibaki
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

Ruto-Musalia deal akin to BBI, says Azimio
Ruto-Musalia deal akin to BBI, says Azimio

POLITICS

By Stephanie Wangari

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies
North Korea reports first Covid-19 death as fever 'explosively spreads'

By Reuters | 7 hours ago

North Korea reports first Covid-19 death as fever 'explosively spreads'
Musk says he prefers 'less divisive' candidate than Trump in 2024

By Reuters | 8 hours ago

Musk says he prefers 'less divisive' candidate than Trump in 2024
Russian troops ill-prepared for Ukraine war, says ex-Kremlin mercenary

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Russian troops ill-prepared for Ukraine war, says ex-Kremlin mercenary

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC