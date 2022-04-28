× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
2022 Election:

Central African Republic adopts bitcoin as an official currency

WORLD
By Reuters | Apr 28th 2022 | 2 min read
A representation of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken on August 6, 2021. [Reuters]

The central African Republic has adopted bitcoin as an official currency, the presidency said on Wednesday, becoming the first country in Africa and only the second in the world to do so.

Despite rich reserves of gold and diamonds, the Central African Republic is one of the world's poorest and least-developed countries and has been gripped by rebel violence for years.

A bill governing the use of cryptocurrency was adopted unanimously by parliament last week, said a statement signed by Obed Namsio, chief of staff of President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

"The president supports this bill because it will improve the conditions of Central African citizens," Namsio told Reuters, without elaborating.

In the statement, he called it "a decisive step toward opening up new opportunities for our country".

KEEP READING

Central African Republic is one of six nations that use the Central African CFA franc, a regional currency governed by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC).

Two of the country's former prime ministers last week signed a letter expressing concern about the adoption of bitcoin without guidance from the BEAC, calling it a "serious offence".

"The BEAC learned at the same time as the public of the enactment of a new law on cryptocurrency in the Central African Republic," a BEAC spokesman told Reuters, adding that the bank did not have an official response yet.

El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender last year, but the rollout was hampered by scepticism and it postponed a proposed bitcoin bond in March amid global market turmoil. 

African governments have taken a varied approach to regulate cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Nigeria's central bank barred local banks from working with cryptocurrencies last year before launching its own digital currency, the eNaira.

South African regulators have been exploring the potential regulation of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain technology, and Tanzania's central bank said last year it was working on a presidential directive to prepare for cryptocurrencies. 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Putin warns West of lightning retaliation
Russia has told the United States to stop sending arms to Ukraine, saying large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict.
Nigeria conducts mass burial for victims of illegal refinery explosion
Dozens of charred bodies were buried in mass graves on Tuesday in Nigeria's Imo state after more than 100 people were killed in an explosion at an illegal oil refinery.

MOST READ

Alfred Mutua leaves Azimio for Kenya Kwanza
Alfred Mutua leaves Azimio for Kenya Kwanza

POLITICS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Prince Charles delivers Queen's Speech for the first time

By Reuters | 36 minutes ago

Prince Charles delivers Queen's Speech for the first time
Andy Warhol's famed 'Marilyn' silk-screen sells for record Sh22.6b at auction

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

Andy Warhol's famed 'Marilyn' silk-screen sells for record Sh22.6b at auction
MP dies after standoff with anti-govt protesters

By Reuters | 16 hours ago

MP dies after standoff with anti-govt protesters
Pope gave green light to secret deal to free kidnapped nun, court told

By Reuters | 4 days ago

Pope gave green light to secret deal to free kidnapped nun, court told

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC