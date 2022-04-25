× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Greenpeace blocks tanker from delivering Russian oil to Norway

EUROPE
By Reuters | Apr 25th 2022 | 2 min read

A police vessel sails near members of Greenpeace blocking a tanker, Ust Luga, from delivering Russian oil to Norway as part of a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to Greenpeace, near Asgardstrand, Norway April 25, 2022. [Reuters]

Greenpeace activists sought to block a tanker on Monday from delivering Russian oil to Norway, chaining themselves to the vessel in a protest against the war in Ukraine, the advocacy group said. 

The Ust Luga product tanker is currently anchored outside Exxon Mobil’s Slagen oil terminal some 70km south of the capital Oslo, according to vessel tracker Marine Traffic.  

Activists arriving in a small boat chained themselves to the tanker’s anchor chain as they sought to prevent the offloading of a cargo estimated at 95,000 tonnes of oil, Greenpeace said in a statement. 

“Oil is not only at the root of the climate crisis but also of wars and conflicts. I am shocked that Norway operates as a free port for Russian oil, which we know finances Putin’s warfare,” Greenpeace Norway head Frode Pleym said.

The group called on the Norwegian government to ban imports of Russian fossil fuels and said Exxon Mobil’s Norwegian Esso unit should cancel any contracts for such imports from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Esso Norway had agreed to buy the oil before the war broke out and does not have plans for further purchases from Russia, a company spokesperson told Norwegian daily Dagbladet.

Esso did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters.

