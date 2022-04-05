Denmark expels 15 Russian diplomats; Moscow to retaliate
WORLD
By Reuters
| Apr 5th 2022 | 1 min read
Denmark said on Tuesday it would expel 15 Russian diplomats, in line with steps taken by other European Union countries, after reports of mass graves being found and of civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
"This is another example of brutality, cruelty and war crimes, which apparently have taken place in Bucha," Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told a press briefing.
The move comes after several other European Union countries including France and Germany on Monday said they would expel Russian diplomats.
Moscow, which claims images of executed civilians in Bucha were fake products of Ukrainian and Western propaganda aimed at discrediting Russia, said it would retaliate for the expulsion, RIA Novosti reported.
The Danish foreign ministry said that it did not want to cut diplomatic ties to Moscow and that the Russian ambassador and the rest of the embassy were not part of the expulsion.
KEEP READING
The Danish Security and Intelligence Service said in a report earlier this year that the Russian embassy employed several intelligence officers involved in espionage.
"We want to send a clear signal to Russia that espionage on Danish soil is unacceptable," Kofod said.
RELATED VIDEOS
‘My husband married second wife because I can’t give birth to boys’The mother of five girls has resigned to her fate, saying she won’t get more children.
President Uhuru mourns former Machakos MP Jonesmus KikuyuKikuyu died at the age of 70 years while receiving treatment at a Machakos hospital.
MOST READ
Nairobi businessman travels to Kisii for ODM primaries, hacked to death
NATIONAL
By Eric Abuga
- Why I’m the new opposition – DP Ruto
POLITICS
By Brian Okoth
- Petroleum PS: It is normal for us to delay oil marketers’ money
NATIONAL
- Uhuru breaks silence on Raila helicopter stoning
NATIONAL
- KCSE marking starts today, CS Magoha confirms
EDUCATION
- Ruto keeps off as allies battle in Rift
POLITICS