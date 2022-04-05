× Digital News Videos Homepage Africa Nutrition & Wellness Real Estate Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Homepage
Africa
Nutrition & Wellness
Real Estate
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Denmark expels 15 Russian diplomats; Moscow to retaliate

WORLD
By Reuters | Apr 5th 2022 | 1 min read
Denmark's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod speaks to the media on the day of a EU Foreign Ministers meeting, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2022. [Reuters]

Denmark said on Tuesday it would expel 15 Russian diplomats, in line with steps taken by other European Union countries, after reports of mass graves being found and of civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

"This is another example of brutality, cruelty and war crimes, which apparently have taken place in Bucha," Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told a press briefing.

The move comes after several other European Union countries including France and Germany on Monday said they would expel Russian diplomats. 

Moscow, which claims images of executed civilians in Bucha were fake products of Ukrainian and Western propaganda aimed at discrediting Russia, said it would retaliate for the expulsion, RIA Novosti reported. 

The Danish foreign ministry said that it did not want to cut diplomatic ties to Moscow and that the Russian ambassador and the rest of the embassy were not part of the expulsion.

KEEP READING

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service said in a report earlier this year that the Russian embassy employed several intelligence officers involved in espionage.

"We want to send a clear signal to Russia that espionage on Danish soil is unacceptable," Kofod said.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

‘My husband married second wife because I can’t give birth to boys’
The mother of five girls has resigned to her fate, saying she won’t get more children.
President Uhuru mourns former Machakos MP Jonesmus Kikuyu
Kikuyu died at the age of 70 years while receiving treatment at a Machakos hospital.

MOST READ

Nairobi businessman travels to Kisii for ODM primaries, hacked to death
Nairobi businessman travels to Kisii for ODM primaries, hacked to death

NATIONAL

By Eric Abuga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow

By Reuters | 22 minutes ago

U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow
Elon Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder

By Reuters | 17 hours ago

Elon Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder
Ukraine war: What you need to know

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Ukraine war: What you need to know
Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes after bodies found bound, shot

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes after bodies found bound, shot

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC