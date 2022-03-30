× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

South Korea says North Korea staged 'largest ICBM' fakery to recover from failed test

ASIA
By Reuters | Mar 30th 2022 | 3 min read

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks next to what state media reports is the "Hwasong-17" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on its launch vehicle in this undated photo released on March 25, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

South Korea's military has said North Korea's largest missile test yet used an older, smaller intercontinental ballistic missile, and not the massive new Hwasong-17 ICBM, in part to try to head off negative domestic reaction to a failed launch.

South Korean and U.S. officials have concluded that the March 24 launch appears to have been a Hwasong-15 ICBM, a defence ministry official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Washington has not yet publicly weighed in, with Pentagon spokesman John Kirby telling reporters on Tuesday that the test was still being analysed.

North Korea first test-fired the Hwasong-15 in Nov. 2017, before imposing a moratorium on ICBM testing that ended with last week's launch.

KEEP READING

Open-source analysts noted discrepancies in video and photos released by North Korean state media after that launch, saying shadows, weather, and other factors suggested it was from an earlier test, possibly a failed launch on March 16. 

“The choice of the Hwasong-15, which is more reliable with the successful test in 2017, could be intended to block rumours and ensure regime stability by delivering a message of success within the shortest time possible, after residents of Pyongyang witnessed the failure of the March 16 liftoff,” the defence ministry said in a report provided to parliament and obtained by Reuters.

The test could additionally have been aimed at boosting its status as a military powerhouse and improving bargaining power against South Korea, the United States and the international community, the report concluded.

U.S. and South Korean officials had said that tests on Feb. 27 and March 5 involved the Hwasong-17 system, likely in preparation for a full-range launch. North Korea never acknowledged the March 16 launch or its reported failure.

Debris from that failed test rained down over Pyongyang, Ha Tae-Keung, a South Korean lawmaker briefed by the military told reporters on Tuesday.

That failure prompted North Korea to tell a “big lie” and say the March 24 Hwasong-15 launch was a Hwasong-17 to avoid negative domestic public opinion, Ha said.

Thursday's missile flew for 67.5 minutes to a range of 1,090 km (681 miles) and a maximum altitude of 6,248.5 km (3,905 miles) state media reported.

Those numbers are similar to data reported by Japan and South Korea and are further and longer than the first Hwasong-15 test, which flew for 53 minutes to an altitude of about 4,475 km and a range of 950 km.

Thursday's missile's characteristics, such as ascending acceleration, combustion, and stage separation times were similar to those of Hwasong-15 even though the flight flew farther and reached higher altitudes, the report said.

South Korean officials had suggested North Korea may have modified a Hwasong-15 or launched it without a significant test payload to increase its range.

Analysts say the March 16 explosion may have been caused by a problem in the engines. The ministry report noted that the Hwasong-17 requires a more sophisticated cluster of four Paektusan-class engines compared with the Hwasong-15's two and that eight days between launches was not enough to analyse the cause of the failure.

"If March 16 was a Hwasong-17 failure and March 24 was a Hwasong-15, it obviously shows the Hwasong-17 still has teething problems," said Vann Van Diepen, a former U.S. government official involved in weapons of mass destruction and nonproliferation.

A second successful test of the Hwasong-15 would have confirmed its reliability, but if its improved performance was only because of reduced payload, then the significance would be limited, he said.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Nigeria fans riot after team fail to reach World Cup finals
Nigeria fans stormed the pitch as the fallout from their surprise failure to reach the World Cup finals started immediately after the final whistle of
Ida Odinga calls for truce in Kenya football management
Ida Odinga has called for truce in bid to end the leadership wrangles facing Kenyan football.

MOST READ

Fraternal twins score same marks, identical ones split by few marks
Fraternal twins score same marks, identical ones split by few marks

EDUCATION

By Pkemoi Ng’enoh

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Petascale Supercomputer installed in India’s oldest institute

By Agencies | 5 days ago

Petascale Supercomputer installed in India’s oldest institute
Indian orbiter makes new discovery about distribution of gas in moon’s atmosphere

By Agencies | 5 days ago

Indian orbiter makes new discovery about distribution of gas in moon’s atmosphere
China examines cockpit voice recorder from crashed airliner

By Reuters | 5 days ago

China examines cockpit voice recorder from crashed airliner
South Korea's disgraced ex-president Park returns home after prison

By Reuters | 6 days ago

South Korea's disgraced ex-president Park returns home after prison

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC