Uganda’s Parliament Speaker Jacob Oulanyah dies aged 56

The Speaker of Parliament in Uganda is dead.

Mr Jacob Oulanyah, is reported to have breathed his last while receiving treatment at a hospital in the United States.

President Yoweri Museveni made the announcement on Twitter yesterday, describing the 56-year-old as “a good Cadre”.

"Countrymen and Countrywomen. It is with a lot of sadness that I announce the death of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of Parliament," said Museveni.

Museveni said he received information about Mr Oulanyah's death at yesterday at 10:30am, and decided to delay the announcement so his family would be informed first.

He added Mr Oulanyah's had been receiving care from a doctor while in the Intensive Care Unit.

“I extend my condolences, the condolences of my family and of all Ugandans to the children of Oulanyah and to his wider family. The government and the NRM will always stand with them. I will say more about Rt. Hon. Oulanyah in the coming days,” Museveni tweeted.

Museveni has also directed Uganda’s National Organising Committee, under the Hon. Babalanda, to organise Oulanyah's burial. The president also directed that the flags in Uganda fly at half-masts until Oulanyah’s burial.

