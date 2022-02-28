× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
China says it opposes sanctions after SWIFT ban on several Russian banks

WORLD
By Reuters | Feb 28th 2022 | 1 min read

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes. September 30, 2021. [Reuters]

China’s foreign ministry on Monday reiterated its opposition to the use of what it calls illegal and unilateral sanctions, after western countries moved to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, speaking at a regular daily news briefing, also brushed off a call from the White House on Sunday for China to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying that China always stands on the side of peace and justice and decides its position on the merits.

China has refused to condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine or call it an invasion, and has repeatedly called for negotiations while acknowledging what it describes as Russia’s legitimate security concerns.

Western countries have been ratcheting up sanctions that are intensifying pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We are against using sanctions to resolve problems, even more so against unilateral sanctions without an international mandate. China and Russia will continue regular trade cooperation based on the spirit of mutual respect and equality, equality and mutual benefit,” Wang said.

Wang did not directly address questions on how the SWIFT sanctions would have an impact on bilateral trade with Russia, or whether China would ramp up purchases of Russian commodities including energy to help its giant neighbour.

 

