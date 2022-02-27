× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Racism claims emerge as Ukrainian refugees throng Poland border

WORLD
By Winfrey Owino | Feb 27th 2022 | 2 min read

People arrive at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 25, 2022. [Reuters]

People of colour residing in Ukraine have aired out racism experiences as they try to flee from Ukraine into Poland to seek refuge.

This was after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine, with explosions heard across the country as Ukraine’s foreign minister warned of a “full-scale invasion”.

Black people who could communicate to the world via mainstream and social media narrated their ordeals and the alleged mistreatment by Ukrainian soldiers in favour of the white Ukrainian citizens.

Stephanie Hegharty, BBC journalist took to her official Twitter on Saturday evening, at about 7:30 pm, to share some racism claims from students she had interviewed.

KEEP READING

She shared the story of a Nigerian medical student, Medyka-Shehyni, who waited in the queue for about 7 hours to cross the border to Poland.

Poland and Ukraine, the second and third largest Slavic countries respectively, share a border of about 529 km.

“She says border guards are stopping black people and sending them to the back of the queue, saying they have to let 'Ukrainians' through first,” Stephanie tweeted.

People queueing to cross the border from Poland to Ukraine after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine. [Reuters]

Another black medical student in Ukraine also took to her verified Twitter account to share her ordeal fleeing from Dnipro to Poland.

Dnipro is a city on the Dnieper River in central Ukraine.

“So we are on our way to Poland from Dnipro, Ukraine by car - this is a thread of everything I see, hear and experience,” her thread on Twitter read in part.

According to her series of Tweets, it took her more than 36 hours to cover 960Km to Lviv, which is normally covered in 13 hours by road.

Upon reaching Lviv she met other black women who had travelled by train and they shared a room before they decided to move to Romania.

“The girls travelled to Lviv via train from Dnipro and they are saying it was a nightmare getting on the train. They are saying they felt some segregation between how Ukrainians were treated compared to the few black people on the train,” her series of tweets read.

As of Saturday night, around 100,000 people had crossed into Poland from Ukraine since Russia launched an invasion on Thursday.

“Some 9,000 entered since 7 a.m. on Saturday,” Poland's Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker told a news conference.

"Since 7 a.m. the Ukrainian side has closed part of the lanes for cars and allowed pedestrian traffic. The queue on the Ukrainian side should decrease," Szefernaker told reporters.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Russia and Ukraine: What you need to know right now
Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:
New law allows health facilities to retain funds
Four main public hospitals in Taita Taveta will retain a portion of the funds they generate if Governor Granton Samboja approves new assembly proposal

MOST READ

Student behind Moi Girls fire tragedy that killed 10 handed five-year jail term
Student behind Moi Girls fire tragedy that killed 10 handed five-year jail term

EDUCATION

By Collins Kweyu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Little Ukraine lonely in proxy war between big powers of US, Russia

By Macharia Munene | 3 hours ago

Little Ukraine lonely in proxy war between big powers of US, Russia
Russia and Ukraine: What you need to know right now

By Reuters | 5 hours ago

Russia and Ukraine: What you need to know right now
Pope called Ukraine president; expressed 'profound pain'

By Reuters and Winfrey Owino | 6 hours ago

Pope called Ukraine president; expressed 'profound pain'
China out to use border villages to buttress its territorial claims

By Agencies | 16 hours ago

China out to use border villages to buttress its territorial claims

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC