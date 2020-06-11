× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kenya's High Commissioner to Nigeria Wilfred Machage dead

AFRICA
By Betty Njeru and Edwin Nyarangi | February 19th 2022

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria Wilfred Machage. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria Wilfred Gisuka Machage, 65, is dead.

Machage collapsed and died at his home in Abuja, Nigeria on Saturday.

His twin brother, Sospeter Magita who is also a former Kenya Ambassador to Russia told The Standard on phone that Gisuka died after taking lunch.

Magita said that his brother Gisuka has enjoyed relatively good health. "It is a very sad moment that I have today lost my best friend and confidant," he said. 

KEEP READING

He added that his brother died while in the company of his wife-whom they had been living together with in Nigeria.

The former Senator served was appointed as ambassador by President Uhuru Kenyatta in January 2018.

He is also a former legislator, first elected into Parliament in 2002, representing Kuria constituency. He was re-elected in 2007 on a Democratic party ticket.

Machage also served as Migori County Senator from 2013-2017.

He previously held the East African Community Affairs docket as Cabinet minister and assistant minister of Home Affairs in the office of the Vice President.

He in November last year received National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi at the High Commission in Nigeria, who highlighted the need to grow business relations between the two countries. 

 

